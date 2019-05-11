AAP govt spokesperson defence fails to convince EC

Finding his defence unsatisfactory, the Election Commission (EC) has decided that AAP government spokesperson Nagender Sharma should be warned against tweeting on politics till Lok Sabha elections end. The Commission is learnt to have conveyed its decision to the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), directing him to warn Sharma.

As first reported by The Indian Express on May 9, Sharma, in his defence, had denied any violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on the ground that his tweets are his personal opinion and are posted from his personal Twitter handle.

To ensure a level-playing field for all parties and candidates, the MCC forbids the use of “government transport including official aircraft, vehicles, machinery and personnel” for furthering the interest of the party in power, which is AAP in Delhi.

Sharma’s defence, along with his contractual employment status with the Delhi government, was submitted by the Delhi CEO in a report to the Commission recently. The EC had sought the report after the Delhi BJP lodged a complaint against Sharma’s criticism of the party on Twitter.

Sharma, EC felt, is a public servant, despite being employed on contract, as he draws salary from the government and hence his tweets amounted to misuse of official machinery to benefit AAP.