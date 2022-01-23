AAP gave tickets to 65 with criminal background: Sukhbir Singh Badal

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal Saturday alleged the AAP has given tickets to 65 candidates with criminal background.

“AAP has given tickets to 65 candidates with criminal background. All six seats in Ludhiana have been given to people with criminal background. It has even given a seat to Amit Rattan from Bathinda Rural after the latter was thrown out by the SAD on corruption charges,” Sukhbir told mediapersons during his tour of Jalalabad constituency from where he is contesting.

He also criticised the AAP government in Delhi for not signing the release orders of Prof Devinderpal Bhullar. He said papers for the release of Bhullar had been forwarded to the Delhi government three times in the recent past but the government was putting off the release by sitting on the papers. The SAD president said, “The last five years have witnessed a blatant loot of the state exchequer by the sand and liquor mafia which was run by Congress leaders. This mafia has also caused untold misery to the people with more than 100 people dying in the Tarn Taran hooch tragedy.”

“Recently, we have even witnessed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi openly extorting money from distillery owners. All this needs to be stopped. We are determined to put an end to this mafia and will establish corporations which will ensure transparent functioning of these sectors,” he said.

Asked about Bhagwant Mann being made the AAP chief ministerial face, Sukhbir said, “The reality is that AAP has pasted posters across Punjab asking people to give (Arvind) Kejriwal one chance. Bhagwant Mann does not fit into this anywhere because as far as AAP is concerned, it is asking for an opportunity for Kejriwal only.”

He also highlighted how Bhagwant Mann remained subservient to Kejriwal and did not even have the guts to speak in front of him. During his tour of Jalalabad constituency, Sukhbir promised to give an industrial package to the border belt and heavy subsidy on solar power projects once their government is formed. He held meetings with municipal councillors, rice millers, commission agents (arhtiyas), traders and SAD-BSP workers.

Some leaders and workers of the Congress, AAP and BJP joined the SAD on the occasion. Welcoming all, the party president assured them of due respect and responsibilities.