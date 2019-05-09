AAP releases poll manifesto for Punjab, focuses on agro-based industry

The Aam Aadmi Party Thursday released its manifesto for Punjab, promising to focus on agro-based industry and putting pressure on the Centre for implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report.

The Swaminathan Commission report recommended one-and-half times of the cost of production as price of crop to farmers.

“The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is aware of the issues and concerns of people here. Be it farmers’ distress, the problems of industrialists and traders, unemployment, and so on. These issues need to be addressed sooner than later to bring the state back on the path of progress and prosperity,” AAP MLA and party’s campaign committee chief Aman Arora said here.

“AAP will make no false promises to the people just to grab power, but will work earnestly and honestly to live up to their expectations,” he said.

He said the party manifesto batted for setting up of agro-based industry in Punjab to boost the farmers’ income. “The manifesto aims at providing relief to the industrialists by ensuring special package on par with certain hill states availing the package. It will also stress the need for ensuring ‘one country, one tax’,” Arora said.

The 11-point poll manifesto seeks to reduce and simplify the rates of the Goods and Services Tax to offer relief to a large number of traders and industrialists, he said.

“The party is aware of the fact that a large number of the youth are jobless and are left with no option but to go abroad in search of greener pastures. With a view to generate ample employment opportunities for the youth, the party will try to bring in a large scale public sector undertakings (PSUs) to the state,” the AAP leader said.

The AAP also promised for bringing better health services and construct more government hospitals in the state, he said.