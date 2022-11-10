scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

AAP declares 5 candidates in Central Gujarat, Vadodara

In Anand, where Kanti Sodha Parmar of the Congress won in 2017, ending the BJP’s four-term winning streak, the party has fielded Girish Shandaliya.

Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared five candidates in Central Gujarat constituencies of Anand, Godhra and Waghodia, as well as Vadodara City and Manjalpur constituencies, reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

In Anand, where Kanti Sodha Parmar of the Congress won in 2017, ending the BJP’s four-term winning streak, the party has fielded Girish Shandaliya.

In Godhra, where CK Raulji is a four-term MLA and joined the BJP ahead of the polls in 2017, the party has fielded Rajesh Patel. For Waghodia constituency in Vado-dara district — a BJP stronghold with Madhu Shrivastava as MLA — Gautam Rajput will contest.

In the urban seats of Vadodara city (SC), from where Cabinet Minister of State Manisha Vakil is a two-term MLA, the party has fielded a local advocate, Jigar Solanki. Both BJP and the Congress are yet to declare candidates for this seat.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-November 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Justice D Y Chandrachud’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-November 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Justice D Y Chandrachud’ ...
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdomPremium
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdom
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...

In Manjalpur, from where Yogesh Patel is MLA, the party has fielded Vinay Chavan given the sizeable Maharashtrian population of the seat. This is the second Maharashtrian candidate fielded by the AAP in Vadodara, apart from Akota Assembly constituency.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 03:50:50 am
Next Story

Halted since pandemic, luxury train Deccan Odyssey may start ferrying tourists again next year

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement