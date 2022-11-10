AAP declares 5 candidates in Central Gujarat, Vadodara

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared five candidates in Central Gujarat constituencies of Anand, Godhra and Waghodia, as well as Vadodara City and Manjalpur constituencies, reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

In Anand, where Kanti Sodha Parmar of the Congress won in 2017, ending the BJP’s four-term winning streak, the party has fielded Girish Shandaliya.

In Godhra, where CK Raulji is a four-term MLA and joined the BJP ahead of the polls in 2017, the party has fielded Rajesh Patel. For Waghodia constituency in Vado-dara district — a BJP stronghold with Madhu Shrivastava as MLA — Gautam Rajput will contest.

In the urban seats of Vadodara city (SC), from where Cabinet Minister of State Manisha Vakil is a two-term MLA, the party has fielded a local advocate, Jigar Solanki. Both BJP and the Congress are yet to declare candidates for this seat.

In Manjalpur, from where Yogesh Patel is MLA, the party has fielded Vinay Chavan given the sizeable Maharashtrian population of the seat. This is the second Maharashtrian candidate fielded by the AAP in Vadodara, apart from Akota Assembly constituency.