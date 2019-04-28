AAP, Congress natural allies as both synonymous with corruption: Dr Harsh Vardhan

BJP’s Chandni Chowk candidate, Dr Harsh Vardhan, on why he believes people of Delhi “will never forgive” the Chief Minister.

What are the challenges BJP faces in Delhi?

None at all. We are farther ahead in 2019 than we were in 2014 as people have seen our work in the last five years. In 2019, the challenge is for the opposition.

Congress has fielded J P Agarwal, a two-time MP from Chandni Chowk. How do you perceive him? And AAP?

I don’t think there is a serious challenge… The competition is between both of them (AAP and Congress) for second and third position. AAP is as much a synonym for corruption as Congress… the two have become natural allies. A party which won 67 seats is kneeling before a party that won zero seats. They say they want to do this to defeat Narendra Modi. I would have been happiest if they allied because it would have been fun to defeat them.

Pollution is a crisis in the capital. Reports indicate it affects lifespan. How do you plan to address this?

These reports are misleading as they are grossly exaggerated. There is no doubt pollution is detrimental to health and can lead to premature death if a person is suffering from a chronic illness… but I disagree with how things are projected. My ministry is undertaking a detailed study on this, along with medical institutions such as AIIMS and experts.

AAP has won praise for mohalla clinics, what are your plans for the health sector?

The ground reality of mohalla clinics is different from the perception that has been created – it’s more publicity, less quality healthcare. First, we have to ensure systems that have existed for 70 years are optimally utilised. Healthcare is not just about prescribing medicines.

The Delhi government’s refusal to adopt the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme is stupid and sadistic. The PM asked me to visit patients who benefitted under the scheme. So I got their numbers and addresses from AIIMS and RML hospital and met them. For them, Modi is god. I heard this even from Muslim men and women who received benefits under the scheme. History and the people of Delhi will never forgive Kejriwal.

There was some talk about the party asking you to contest from East Delhi.

I was never asked to; the party left that decision to me. There is no doubt that 50 years of my life have been spent in East Delhi – I became a member of the RSS in East, started my public life there, and my practice as an ENT surgeon there lasted over three decades. East Delhi workers were desperate that I come back. Last time I was sent to Chandni Chowk, it was the party’s decision, as they wanted me to contest against Kapil Sibal. I have a bond with Chandni Chowk workers now and can’t betray them.