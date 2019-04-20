Toggle Menu
No alliance with Congress just in Delhi, they’re not ready to accept any offer: AAP

When asked about the tie-up terms in Delhi, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "If we give three seats to Congress, BJP will win."

AAP leader Sanjay Singh and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia address the media in the national capital on Saturday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

After more than a month of discussions over a possible alliance, the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said an alliance just in Delhi is not possible after the Congress refused to have a tie-up anywhere else with it.

While addressing the media in the national capital, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said giving three seats to the Congress in the national capital would mean “giving three seats to the BJP”. “If we give three seats to Congress, BJP will win,” he told reporters.

Sisodia also said the Congress had first proposed 6:3:1 seat sharing formula to the AAP in Haryana where six seats would be for Congress, three for Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and one seat for AAP.

“The Congress is going to lose all the seats in Haryana and they are well aware of that. Hence, we proposed an AAP-JJP-Congress alliance. They came third in Jind even recently. Later, we scaled down our proposal to 18 seats. JJP founder Dushyant Chautala was willing to give four seats to Congress. But Congress wanted a 6-3-1,” the AAP leader said.

“Subsequently, the Congress said they were willing to offer only two seats to JJP. JJP was ready to accept that. But yesterday, the Congress went back on their words and said no to Haryana,” he added.

Speaking on similar lines, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, “Had there been an alliance in those 18 seats, a strong message would have gone out. I am puzzled as to how Congress wants to help the BJP. They are just not ready to accept any offer. I am saying this with all responsibility that Congress closed the Haryana chapter.”

According to sources, a meeting was held between a few senior AAP and Congress leaders on Thursday night, where both parties decided to discuss the alliance issue afresh. While AAP had agreed to the 4-3 seat sharing formula in its favour in Delhi, it wanted at least three out of 10 seats for the AAP-JJP alliance in Haryana.

