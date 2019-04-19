Have given Congress last chance to form alliance for Delhi polls: AAP’s Gopal Rai

After hard bargaining by both sides over the last three months, alliance talks between AAP and Congress saw another twist on Friday after AAP leader Gopal Rai said it would give the Grand Old Party a last chance to formalise a pact. The development comes after both AAP and Congress announced this week that alliance talks had failed.

“Today also we have again given a chance, people of the country want that. We have given Congress a last chance to think it over, let’s see what happens,” ANI quoted AAP leader Gopal Rai as saying.

Earlier in the day, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party postponed the filing of nominations of three candidates till April 22, ostensibly to give more time to bring Congress on board. The last date to file nominations is April 23. The city goes to polls on May 12.

Congress has offered four seats to the AAP as part of the alliance and has opted for the Chandni Chowk, North West Delhi and the New Delhi seats for itself.

The party has alleged that AAP had suddenly brought up alliance in Haryana as a condition for a tie-up in Delhi. The Congress, however, is not keen to extend the seat-sharing pact beyond Delhi.

Congress’s communications chief Randeep Singh Surjewala also dismissed any pact with JJP and AAP in Haryana. “The Congress is not tying up with the JJP… the alliance is simply wishful thinking. There is no possibility of the Congress tying up with AAP in Haryana either,” he said.

While AAP has declared candidates for all seats, the Congress has declared four. BJP, which has all seven sitting MPs in the city, has not announced a single candidate.