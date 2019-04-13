AAP compelled us to go alone, Cong still ready for just Delhi: P C Chacko

Two days after the Aam Aadmi Party said it was not willing to have an alliance with the Congress in Delhi, the Congress, for the first time officially, Friday declared that it is being “compelled” to go alone in the national capital. The party said the AAP’s demands for seats outside Delhi were “impractical”, and argued that it was still ready for a 4-3 seat-sharing pact in favour of AAP in Delhi.

With AAP signalling its intent, the Congress had Thursday cleared names of four of its Lok Sabha candidates in Delhi.

Talking to reporters, AICC in-charge of Delhi P C Chacko said the Congress high command wanted to have an alliance with AAP despite reservations by the state unit because “we thought it was a political necessity that we should be able to come to an understanding and defeat the BJP”. Accordingly, the parties arrived at a 4-3 seat sharing pact based on the vote share the parties got in the last MCD elections.

“But then a suggestion came from AAP that they want to discuss Haryana and some other seats also. We were, from the very beginning, of the opinion that the political situation differs from one state to other. The situation in Delhi is not similar to Haryana, Punjab or any other state. It is not practical and not feasible to have an understanding in other states the way we have in Delhi,” he said.

“But subsequently, AAP said they are not ready for a pact in Delhi. Even today, I want to say with all authority that we want to have an alliance with the AAP, provided they stick to the basis on which we had the discussion in Delhi…Since the AAP is not taking a practical view on this matter, we in our central election committee yesterday discussed all seven seats. We are compelled to go on our own,” he said.