AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann to contest Assembly polls from Dhuri

Mann, who was not present at the time of the announcement, was busy campaigning in the field, according to the AAP co-in-charge.

The AAP has announced that its chief ministerial face, Bhagwant Mann, will contest the Punjab Assembly elections from the Dhuri constituency in Sangrur district.

“We are quite sure that the people of Dhuri will shower their love on him this time too,” AAP co-in-charge Raghav Chadha said on Thursday, adding that Mann, currently the MP from Sangrur, had won most of the votes in Dhuri, which falls under the constituency that he won in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

When asked if Mann would fight from a second Assembly seat also, Chadha said he would win from any seat in Punjab. “We do not want to tie Mann saheb down to any one place, so we have carefully chosen his constituency. We want to make the maximum utilisation of the capabilities of Bhagwant Mann in the Assembly polls,” the Delhi MLA said.

Chadha said the AAP was the only party to contest the polls with a chief ministerial face as the Congress, SAD, BJP and Sanyukt Samaj Morcha “were not in position” to declare their chief ministerial candidates.

Dhuri is among the nine Assembly segments that constitute the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency which Mann is representing for the second time. Lehra, Sunam, Dirba, Barnala, Malerkotla, Sangrur, Bhadaur and Mehal Kalan are the other segments. The AAP won five out of these Assembly seats in the 2017 polls, with three going to the Congress and one to the SAD. Mann will be pitted against Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy, the sitting MLA who defeated AAP candidate Jasvir Singj Jassi in 2017 by around 3,000 votes.

In the 2019 general elections, Mann defeated the Congress candidate, Kewal Dhillon, by over one lakh votes to retain the seat. Of the four AAP MPs elected in 2014, only Mann could retain his Lok Sabha seat in 2019. In 2014 he defeated SAD stalwart Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa by a high margin of over two lakh votes. Dhindsa is now in the NDA.

Dhuri also forms part of the Malwa region, which had sent the highest number of AAP candidates—18 out of the 20 party MLAs—to the Vidhan Sabha in 2017. Several of these MLAs have defected to the Congress over the past five years, and one each from Malwa and Doaba have been given Congress tickets for the forthcoming elections.