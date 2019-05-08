AAP brought ‘nakaampanthi’ model of governance to Delhi: PM Modi

In an apparent reference to the Aam Aadmi Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said: “They came to change the country but got changed themselves”. Addressing a rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, Modi also said they supported the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang and brought the “nakaampanthi” (followers of failure) model of governance to the national capital.

Advertising

“Delhi has seen ‘nakaampanthi’ model of governance. People had come to change the country, but they themselves changed. They supported ‘tukde tukde’ gang and strengthened India’s enemies,” he said, without naming the AAP which rules the Delhi government. “People of Delhi have been fooled by a bunch of ‘Nakaampanthis‘ who had come on the promise of bringing new kind of politics but they have become synonymous with anarchy and obstructionism. Foul language and taking U-turns have become their identity,” he added.

Explaining the term ‘Nakampanthi’, which he used in reference to the AAP government, Modi said it means “not allowing Centre’s Ayushmaan Bharat in Delhi hospitals”.

The seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi will go to polls on May 12. Urging the voters to vote for BJP, the Prime Minister began his speech by apologising to the people for the traffic inconvenience they face due to his movement in Delhi.

Advertising

“There is something for which I also apologise to you. After becoming PM, the security moves along with me. I see barricading and that people are stopped from going ahead. Some people would be late to reach their houses due to me, today too,” said Modi adding that the BJP has reduced pollution and traffic jam in Delhi by building eastern and western peripherals.

“Inflation was always an important poll issue, but now the opposition is not able to corner the government on this,” he added.

Hitting out at the Congress party for its dynasty politics, Modi said, “Dynasts seek votes in the name of their ancestors, but feel offended when their “misdeeds” are raised.” The prime minister was referring to his Bhrashtachari No.1 remark against Rajiv Gandhi, which drew flak from the Congress.

He also accused Rajiv Gandhi of misusing warship INS Viraat, saying Gandhi family used it as a personal taxi.

Reminding the people about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots which saw killing on the streets of Delhi following the assassination of Indira Gandhi, Modi said the Congress is talking about ‘Nyay’ these days, but who will deliver justice to victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots. “These days Congress is talking about nyay (justice). Congress will have to answer for the anyay (injustices) suffered by the victims of the Anti Sikh riots of 1984. Congress will also have to answer how is to justified to appoint a riot accused as the chief minister of a state,” PM Modi said.