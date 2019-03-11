AAP begins poll campaign with protest at BJP office

The AAP launched its campaign for the Lok Sabha polls Sunday, staging a protest near the BJP headquarters and demanding that the party make its stand clear on the issue of full statehood for the capital.

AAP’s main poll plank is going to be full statehood for Delhi, a promise that other parties have also made for over a decade. Delhi will go to polls on May 12.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari told The Indian Express that his party will not have the demand for statehood in its manifesto this time around.

The AAP will also protest outside the Congress headquarters at Akbar Road on the same issue on Monday. “Full statehood is the only way to end the Centre’s autocracy. It is the central theme of AAP’s mega election campaign because we feel it is the only way to speed up development work in Delhi,” AAP Delhi unit chief Gopal Rai said Sunday.

The party has designed a three-tier campaign. In the first phase, 1,000 teams will go door to door, covering seven Lok Sabha constituencies divided into 560 zones, and distribute Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s letter to people on full statehood.

‘Mini prachar raths’ (mini campaign vehicles), 20 in each constituency, will go from one locality to another, screening Kejriwal’s speeches on LED screens and playing the party’s election song on statehood. AAP is also planning to hold around 1,500 street meetings over the next two months, Rai said.

A few minutes after the poll dates were announced, Kejriwal tweeted: “This time, Delhiites will vote for full statehood, not to pick a prime minister. This time, all of Delhi’s seven seats will go to the broom.” The broom is AAP’s election symbol.