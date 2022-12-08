‘Remarkable achievement’: Arvind Kejriwal as Gujarat voters make AAP a national party

Hailing his party’s achievement of becoming a “national party”, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday said the feat was achieved in just 10 years and is an ”remarkable achievement”.

Kejriwal said though the AAP has not won many seats in Gujarat, the votes it got helped it attain the national party status.

“The party came into existence just 10 years ago. Today it has formed a government in two states and fetched over 13 per cent of votes in Gujarat. This is a remarkable achievement,” Kejriwal said in a televised address.

AAP won five seats in 182-member Gujarat Assembly but failed to open its account in Himachal Assembly, where Congress is set to oust BJP.

Kejriwal said Gujarat is considered the home turf of the Bharatiya Janata Party and with 13 per cent vote share or nearly 49 lakh votes, AAP has breached “BJP’s fort”. He further said he hoped to win the state in next assembly elections.

He pointed out that his party’s canvassing was on issues that matter rather on hate-mongering. “We led a positive campaign. We never abused anyone,” he asserted.

In Gujarat, BJP look set for a landslide victory with as many as 156 seats while Congress is likely to finish a distant second with 17 seats.