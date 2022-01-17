‘AAP, Akalis only making hollow claims’

Former Punjab Cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, inaugurated a Congress party election office at Dairi village on Monday, and alleged that the SAD and AAP have been making hollow claims of development.

Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Sidhu said that development was the Congress’ main election plank in the upcoming assembly polls and his party does not make tall, hollow claims like the AAP and the Akalis.

“They claimed that they will form the government during campaigning for the 2017 Assembly polls as well. They are again making these claims. Not only Mohali, but the people of Punjab have understood the bluff of both these parties,” Sidhu said.

Sidhu further said that it’s only the Congress party which understands the problems of the common people and works for the welfare of all sections.