‘Aam Aadmi’ on structures not in violation of poll code: AAP

The AAP Thursday said that the words “aam aadmi” on the structures of state government-run mohalla clinics, which also bear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s photographs, do not amount to violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer recently told the media that all such hoardings will be covered under the MCC guidelines, as was done ahead of the 2017 municipal elections in the city. Under MCC, advertisements extolling the work of the incumbent government using public money are to be avoided.

“The inclusion of the pictures of the Hon’ble CM therein is legally permissible, and has been approved in the past as well. The use of the words ‘aam aadmi’ is in this context (is) merely a transliteration of the words “common man” from Hindi. The same cannot amount to a violation…,” said AAP South Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Raghav Chadha in a letter to CEO Ranbir Singh.

Chadha argued that PM Modi’s pictures are “plastered all over the city”: “If a level playing field is ensured, it is essential that directions be issued across the board…,” he said.