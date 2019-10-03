Ahead of Aaditya Thackeray’s nomination from Worli, Sena holds roadshow

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, the first member of the Thackeray clan to take a plunge into electoral politics, will file his nomination from Worli constituency in Mumbai on Thursday. Party chief and Aaditya’s father Uddhav Thackeray, who missed his electoral announcement, is also present at the nomination centre.

Ahead of his nomination, Aaditya sought blessings from Shiv Sena founder and grandfather Bal Thackeray.

“Since childhood, I loved politics. Many Shiv Sainiks might have seen that I used to travel with my grandfather and father. Whenever my friends and others questioned me what else you can do apart from politics, I told them I can’t do anything apart from politics,” the 29-year-old had said.

Since the Shiv Sena’s founding in the 1960s, no Thackeray family member in three generations has fought a direct election. So, Aaditya’s foray into election points to a fundamental shift in the Shiv Sena’s political thinking, which had so far insulated the Thackeray clan from playing a hands-on role in running governments.

“This is a historic step for me. As I am taking a big leap, I am not worried as all shiv sainiks are there with me,” the Sena scion had said.

The Sena leaders in Worli maintained that they would ensure Aaditya Thackeray’s victory by more than one lakh votes if he would contest from the seat. The Worli Assembly seat has been held by the Sena since 1999 except in 2009 and has remained its bastion.

Maharashtra goes to polls on October 21 and the results will be announced on October 24.