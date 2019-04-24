A vote for alliance candidate is a vote for Modi: Uddhav Thackeray

URGING VOTERS to elect the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance candidate from Kalyan, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said it would be a vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertising

“Recently, our Prime Minister said that we have the power to tackle terrorism and if Pakistan comes in our way, our forces are enough to deal with it,” said Thackeray at a rally seeking votes for sitting MP Shrikant Shinde in Kalyan,

He added that while a retort to this statement should have come from Pakistan, People’s Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti instead reacted. “The Opposition is in favour of Pakistan,” he claimed.

On Shinde, Thackeray said: “When he was contesting Lok Sabha election the first time, people had said that ‘Shrikant is a doctor, how will he fit into politics’? But Shrikant has shown his work and performed a surgery on the problems of Kalyan.”

Advertising

Voters should re-elect Shinde because he has “envisioned a super specialty hospital in every taluka of Kalyan”, he added.

Targeting the Congress and its allies, Thackeray said, “Every other party wants to stop Narendra Modi from being the Prime Minister of India. They are all coming together to oppose him. But they don’t know during the 65 years that the Congress ruled the country, we only heard of scams of thousands of crores. But now development work is being done. Today, we hear announcements of schemes for public benefits worth thousands of crores. This is the difference between the two governments.”