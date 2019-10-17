A vision for Mukerian: Congress, BJP contenders share top of mind issues

The Mukerian Assembly seat goes to bypoll on October 21. The battle is a direct contest between Congress candidate, Indu Bala, and BJP’s Jangi Lal Mahajan. Both candidates spoke to the Indian Express about their vision for the constituency and its people.

Jangi Lal Mahajan, BJP candidate

Advertising

I am contesting on the issue of bringing development to my constituency and stopping illegal mining and drug trade. When the SAD-BJP government was in power, there were only four to five stone crushers in Mukerian and now the number has gone up to 14. Our link roads and main roads are deteriorating due to plying of heavy sand trucks because of illegal mining. I will put funds from my salary and get funds from the Centre to develop this area.

Also, drug trade is flourishing and is a major concern. An area between Mukerain and Pathankot called Mirthal and Damtal, which is part of neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, is locally called ‘Chandigarh’ by anti-social elements. This is because drug peddlers and drug addicts say that everything from liquor to drugs is easily available here. Chandigarh is our capital and these anti-social elements are defaming it by using it for a place where illegal trade is done openly. I want to eliminate this meaning of Chandigarh from here.

Drug and illegal mining is happening with the connivance of both Punjab and Himachal police. Even the youth of our area are dying due to over-doses quite frequently. But only small fish are nabbed by the authorities.

Indu Bala, Congress candidate

Advertising

To keep the youth away from the drugs, I want to open a stadium for them where sports kits will be provided. Gyms will be opened at village level. Youngsters come to me and say that they do not want to fall in drugs and demand a stadium.

I also want to complete all the pending development works that my husband could not complete due to his illness. My area of focus would be to empower the poor and needy women folk mainly in the rural belt of Punjab by providing them self-employment at village level.

In Mukerian, we have two private colleges, but there is no government college. Poor girls of the nearby villages who cannot afford fees of private colleges are deprived of higher education. While boys go to Talwara and Dasuya government colleges, the girls are not allowed by the families to travel to other towns to attend the college. To help them, a government college would be set up here.

The Mukerian Assembly seat that fell vacant due to the demise of Congress MLA Rajnish Babbi goes to bypoll on October 21. The battle is a direct contest between Indu Bala, and BJP’s Jangi Lal Mahajan.