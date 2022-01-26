A tough battle for both CM Dhami, contender Harish Rawat

For the last 21 years, since it was carved into a state, Uttarakhand’s electoral behaviour has been clear: the government has alternated between the Congress and the BJP, and every incumbent Chief Minister has lost the election.

Having won the election in 2002, the state’s first elected Chief Minister Narayan Datt Tiwari did not contest the next polls in 2007. In 2012, then CM, Maj Gen (Retd) Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri, lost as well. And in 2017, the then incumbent CM, Harish Rawat, who had contested the Haridwar Rural and the Kichha, lost both seats.

This is what makes the coming elections in the state, particularly in Khatima and Ramnagar constituencies, interesting. In Khatima, the candidate is the incumbent Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the BJP’s face in the state polls. And Ramnagar is from where former CM and the Congress’s campaign head for the polls, Harish Rawat, will contest.

KHATIMA

The Khatima seat comprises around 35,000 Hindu voters, nearly 20,000 Muslims and 10,000 Sikhs. The constituency, which falls in an urban area, has a significant number of Tharu tribe voters.

Dhami, who became CM last year, has won the seat in Udham Singh Nagar district twice so far. In 2017, however, the difference between him and the Congress runner-up, Bhuwan Chandra Kapri, was just 2,709 votes, nearly half of the 2012 margin, when he had defeated Congress’s Devendra Chand.

Despite Dhami claims that he has developed Khatima and turned it into the state’s ‘most developed’ assembly constituency, he faces the anti-incumbency factor. The BJP’s district incharge, Swami Yatiswarananda, hopes the saffron party will win all the nine Assembly seats in the district, including Khatima.

However, given the high number of Muslim voters in the area, who are traditionally considered against the BJP, and the number of Sikh voters, who appear to have distanced themselves from the saffron party due to the recent farmers’ agitation, the fight will not be easy for Dhami.

Belonging to the Thakur community, Dhami will face Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri, a Brahmin and former state president of the Youth Congress.

In his debut state election in 2017, Kapri performed significantly well despite his party’s numbers falling to 11 and the BJP riding high on the Narendra Modi wave. Khapri, now working president of the Uttarakhand Congress, is one of the tallest leaders the party has in the state.

RAMNAGAR

Ramnagar has around 50,000 Hindus and around 20,000 Muslim voters. In 2012, Congress candidate Amrita Rawat had defeated the BJP’s Diwan Singh Bisht by 3,729 votes . In 2017, however, the fortunes reversed with Bisht defeating the Congress’s Ranjeet Rawat with a margin of over 8,600 votes.

This year again, the BJP has fielded Diwan Singh Bisht as its candidate. But, apart from that, there’s further trouble for former CM and Congress candidate, Harish Rawat, coming from his friend-turned-foe, Ranjeet. Ranjeet has staked claim to the Ramnagar ticket and has even been criticising his party’s decision vocally.

Party colleagues close to Harish Rawat say the 73-year-old leader, who might as well be fighting his last election, chose to contest the Ramnagar seat as he had spent part of his childhood here and still has followers in the area. Many, however, say the fight will be tough if Ranjeet goes against the party.

“I have been preparing for the seat for a long time. I have been living here and working. I sowed the seeds and now someone else is trying to reap it,” Ranjeet, the party’s state working president, told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

Before Rawat’s candidature was announced, an audio clip purportedly of him asking a party member whether he should contest from Ramnagar went viral on social media. In the clip, the worker is heard telling Rawat that party workers are with Ranjeet as he has been making preparations to fight from there for a long time.

Talking to the media later, Ranjeet said: “If a person is keeping his presence somewhere, the aspirations of people are connected to that person. Rawat ji (Harish) is a big leader, he is our campaign committee chairman. But when the nomination has started, and you suddenly say you want to contest from the seat, then this is how a worker will respond.”

While Ranjeet has refused to comment on his plan in the event of Congress going ahead with Rawat as the Ramnagar candidate, sources close to him say that while the party might offer him another seat, he may consider fighting from Ramnagar as an Independent, which will only make things difficult – for both Congress and Rawat.