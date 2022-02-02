A sulking Congman, a ‘fake’ BSP nominee: Two Doaba seats see last minute drama

Two Doaba seats saw high drama Tuesday over the filing of the nomination papers. While two BSP candidates filed their papers from the Nawanshahr seat, a senior Congress leader, Mohinder Singh Kay Pee, reached the Returning Officer’s office but returned without filing his nomination papers from Adampur seat.

Congress had earlier announced Sukhwinder Singh Kotli as its nominee from Adampur, but Kay Pee said that he was assured that his name had been cleared after a rethink.

Both Kotli and Kay Pee reached the RO’s office to file papers around 2.30 pm. While Kay Pee left after waiting for the party’s official confirmation, Kotli filed his papers later.

Slamming Congress leadership, Kay Pee said that he was assured by a senior leader when Rahul Gandhi had visited Jalandhar recently the he will be given the Adampur ticket.

He accused party leadership of ignoring loyalists and said that tickets were being given to ‘reta chors’ (illegal sand miners). The senior Congress leader said that he will decide his future course of action soon. Kay Pee had contested from Adampur in 2017 Assembly elections and lost to the SAD candidate by around 7,500 votes. He contested from Hoshiarpur during 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and lost to a BJP candidate. Kay Pee is also related to CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

Kotli is a former BSP leader who had recently joined Congress. Adampur seat has a large number of Dalit votes.

In Nawanshahr, Baljinder Singh Husainpuri, who is an NRI and lives in the US, filed his nomination as BSP candidate on the last day of the filing of nominations. BSP state president Jasvir Singh Garhi, however, said that BSP’s candidate from Nawanshahr was Dr Nachhatarpal Singh who had filed his nomination earlier. Garhi said the concerned RO had been informed about the actual party candidate.

“The party documents attached with Husainpuri’s papers are fake. Now after scrutiny, we will get a case registered against him,” said Garhi, adding that the party’s senior leadership is also aware about this incident and they will take decisions as per their directions.

Late in the evening, Hussainpuri, in a statement said that the party ticket was sent to him from the headquarters Monday night. “I am surprised and feeling cheated. I may withdraw my nomination, if the party asks me to,” he said.

“It seems that a mischief has been played by someone as I was told that even state leadership will contact me. I will file a case if anybody has cheated me in the name of the ticket,” he added.