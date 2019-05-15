A slap that wasn’t, the intended target now a courageous hero

Days after former Congress chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal allegedly slapped 33-year-old Kuldeep Jatana, a resident of Busehra village in Sangrur, for asking her a question, he has become an overnight celebrity in the area with political narrative centering around him and villagers talking about his “courage” to question a leader and political leaders making a beeline to his village.

The village ‘sath’ (common meeting point) is abuzz even on a sweltering hot day on Friday discussing the slap. They seek an apology from Bhattal for the act.

“Thappar maarna koi changi gall nahi. Ikk votan pao pher chhittar khao. Gall karo. Dasso. Maari gall hai. Bibi nu maafi mangni chahidi hai (Slapping someone is bad. First you vote for them and then you get beaten up. The leaders should talk and respond to questions. Bibi (Bhattal as she is referred to as in the village) should apologise,” says Birbal Singh, a resident of nearby Boothgarh village.

Labh Singh, a resident of neighbouring Dhindsa village, says, “Je munde ne swaal pucheya si tan keh dendi ke saade tin saal aje paye ne. Time devo. Saade vich ros hai. Aj eithe hoyi kal hor kite hor hovegi. Ros karna saada haq hai. Bahut tan zurrat nahi kar sakte Ikk Adhha munda koi bolda eh thappar maar ke dabaonde ne. Saade vichon nabbe percent tan bolan di himmat nahi karde. Kamm changa in. Iss vaari nahi bani MLA. Pacchi saal rahi. Halqe di malik hai. Chairman laggi hai (The boy asked her a question and she could have said that the government still has three years to go. We are angry. This incident took place here and can take place elsewhere too. It is our right to protest. Most of the people do not have courage to speak up in front of leaders. If someone speaks then they try to snub him by slapping. She is not an MLA. She remained one for 25 years. She is the vice chairperson of planning board)”.

Amid the narrative five villages have announced to boycott Congress party in Lehra Gaga Assembly segment, a part of Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, everyone in the village is ready to lead you to Jatana’s house. Schoolchildren don’t mind escorting you to “thappad wale Jatane ke ghar”.

A soft-spoken and mild mannered Jatana, attired in a a white shirt and blue denims, narrates the incident to The Indian Express team. “She came to our village alongwith Congress candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon on May 5. I was asked by my uncle, who is her supporter, to attend the jalsa. I went and I was hurt that Dhillon sahib repeatedly said that my village was a backward area. I wanted to ask him about it but he left in a jiffy.”

“Then it was time for Bhattal to speak. Once she finished, I raised my hand and reached out for the mike. I was not given the mike. I then asked her that she remained the MLA of my area for 25 years so why was it “pacchreya hoya” (backward). She got very angry. She started saying that she knows me and as to why I am asking the question. She was going to slap me when her workers pulled me back. She hit me on my left arm.”

Was he injured? “No. I came home and thought of not discussing the matter. But someone had recorded the incident on phone and, thanks to social media, the clip was shared many times over. I am hurt that instead of regretting it, she started a malicious campaign against me saying I was on some dope and that I misbehaved. I am ready for a dope test. I dare her also to get it done. Anyone can ask the residents of my village about my behaviour. I have been a college lecturer,” he adds.

Jatana, and MSc-IT and MTech, depends on 10 acres of farming land and coaches children. “I teach them values. You can talk to them. They can vouch for my behaviour,” he adds.

He said he has never been a part of any political party except that he had always voted for Bhattal. “My grandfather Chanan Singh was a dyed in wool Congressmen. But I will never vote for her now. We will support Akali candidate Parminder Singh Dhindsa. He did a lot of work for our village even when he was not the MLA from here,” Jatana says.’

Dhindsa is the sitting MLA from Lehra.

Jatana says the next day of the incident, panchayats of five villages in neighbourhood, including Bahmaniwala, Banarsi, Chandu, Khanpur and Banga, got together and decided that they would boycott the Congress party.

Ever since the incident Jatana has been getting calls from Dhindsa, AAP candidate Bhagwant Mann, supporters of SAD(A) candidate Simranjit Singh Mann. Many others who are contesting as Independents have visited him at his house. “Bhagwant Mann said he is willing to help me. He has given this village a grant from his MPLAD fund in the past. Other candidates also came to me and spoke to me,” he says.

Jatana said he has vowed he would never go to a political event in his life. “I am scared now. They can do anything to me. They are powerful people. I am happy with the way I am. Though I feel sad at the state of affairs not only in our village but the entire country. There is corruption. That is why Kanhayia Kumar speaks,” he says in an apparent reference to the former JNU student union leader who is now contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Begusarai in Bihar.

He says he also got calls from several NGOs that would like him to work with them. “I will see,” he says, adding that he will continue with his social service. “We take out a massive cleaning exercise in our village. We have set up a youth club and we help poor girls at their weddings. My grandfather had donated money for two classrooms in the village school. I plan to follow in his footsteps if my resources allow me.”

“My brother immigrated to Australia. He is earning well there. He helps out. I did not go as I wanted to be in the village,” he says adding his wife is a homemaker and his three-year-old son is yet to start school.