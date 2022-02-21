A rare rendezvous: Sidhu, Majithia come face to face at Verka booth

Two bitter political rivals who don’t see eye to eye came face to face as Punjab voted in a keenly contested election Sunday. PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia bumped into each other at a polling booth in Verka.

Majithia was first to strike up a conversation. His hands folded, he asked Sidhu: “Sat Sri Akal ji. Theek hon? (How are you ? Are you Well?)”

Sidhu responded with poise, even as he tried to avoid eye contact and replied, “I am Good.”

All this happened in a matter of just a few seconds.

Majithia was also later seen hugging BJP candidate Jagmohan Raju.

Amritsar East has been a hot seat in this Assembly election majorly due to the electoral contest between Sidhu and Majithia. Both have been relentless in attacking each other.

On Sunday, Amritsar East registered 63.3 per cent voting against 62.68 per cent in whole of Amritsar districts where Ajnala topped the poll percentage chart with 76.1 per cent voting. Amritsar South registered the lowest turn out at just 50.2 per cent.

Later talking about his interaction with Sidhu, Majithia said, “It is the media which attempted to make it Majithia versus Sidhu. But it is mohabbat vs Sidhu. I folded my hands even today before everyone and I am talking about love. I am contesting elections to defeat hate and arrogance of Sidhu. I will win hearts of the people here and teach Sidhu how to love people and give respect to the elders.”

However, when Sidhu was asked by a reporter about his brief meeting with Majithia, he dismissed it by using a derogatorily term for the SAD leader.

This election is the first time when BJP is also contesting on rural seats in Majha. Earlier as they were in an alliance, the rural seats were with SAD and the BJP contested on the urban ones.