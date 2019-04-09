A handshake or a bear hug? Modi, Uddhav to come up close today

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who has been unsparing in his criticism of NDA government at the Centre, is likely to “lavish praise” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been his primary target in the last three-four years, at a rally in Latur on Tuesday. The rally assumes a lot of significance for both saffron parties as their rank and file continue to spar in almost all constituencies in Maharashtra. The rally is scheduled around 9.30 am.

Advertising

Sena leaders say the sight of Uddhav sharing stage with Modi will be difficult for them to digest after his repeated verbal assaults. They, however, concede that Uddhav this time has no option than to praise the PM as he would be addressing the rally before the latter does. Both Uddhav and Modi are also likely to target NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his family as they have been doing all through the rallies in Maharashtra.

“Why would there be any criticism of the Prime Minister now? You can only expect praise of the PM from Sena chief,” State Sena coordinator Govind Gholve told The Indian Express on Monday. Another Sena leaders said, “We never thought this would be possible in this election. After all the criticism, Uddhav has been forced to eat his own words.”

Follow more election news here.

This is the second time Uddhav and Modi would be coming face to face in Maharashtra. The first was in 2016 during the inauguration of the Shivaji memorial in the Arabian sea. At that time, Modi had ignored Uddhav and there was apparently no conversation between the two at the event.

After this event, Uddhav’s attacks on BJP and Prime Minister reached a new high. The Sena chief, who is editor of party mouthpiece, Saamna, put every action, word and policy of the Prime Minister under the scanner and trashed them, at times describing them as detrimental in the interest of the nation. Even as he poured scorn on Modi, Uddhav had been heaping praise on Congress president Rahul Gandhi. So much so that after the Congress put up a spectacular performance in Gujarat elections, it was “Saamana” of all the newspapers in the country, which carried a banner headline, “Bhava, tu jinklas..” (Brother, you have won) proclaiming moral victory for Congress and Rahul. The Congress president then reciprocated the gesture by wishing Uddhav on his birthday through a tweet. This was the first time ever Rahul had wished Uddhav. This also led to speculations that Congress and Shiv Sena might join hands. However, both the parties later dismissed any such possibility.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Ausa taluka of Latur on Tuesday when Uddhav and Modi come to face. Like he went all the way to Gujarat to accompany BJP chief Amit Shah during his filing of nominations, Uddhav is also likely to hug Modi in a bid to send out a message to warring Sena and BJP leaders that the bitterness and acrimony of the past few years are all but forgotten. Sena leaders said. “This is necessary for the sake of alliance candidates in Maharashtra as in almost all constituencies, the Sena and BJP leaders have been at war with each other. This has given the Congress-NCP an unnecessary advantage at a time when they were struggling to get their act together,” said a Shiv Sena MP.

As per the protocol of the rally, Uddhav will speak first. The PM, who has resisted any bid to launch a counterattack on Uddhav during the latter’s fiery spell, is likely to reciprocate Uddhav’s kind words at the rally. “We are also looking forward to a handshake and a bear hug between the two leaders which is much needed to spur the cadre of the two parties,” said Gholve.

BJP leaders said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who will also attend the rally will set the tone for the day. When contacted, BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhaya said there is no acrimony between the two saffron parties anymore. “Neither there is anything big for tomorrow’s rally, except that the two leaders would be meeting after two years,” he said.

Political analyst Abhay Deshpande said Uddhav has no option than to share the stage with Modi. “Now they are in an alliance and on top of it, the Sena is fighting a tough battle especially against NCP whose leaders are going full hog in their attacks,” he said.

Deshpande said it is likely that both Uddhav and Modi will target NCP chief Sharad Pawar. “Pawar is their favourite target in this election,” he said.