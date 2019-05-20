A first-time voter and a yet-to-be voter: Badal clan’s joint poll outing

At 10 am on Sunday, two pilot vehicles stopped outside the government primary school at Badal village in Punjab’s Sri Muktsar Sahib district and security personnel escorted former chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal into booth number 118. He was followed by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, sitting MP from Bathinda who is running for the third time.

Sukhbir and Harsimrat were accompanied by their daughters Harkirat and younger daughter Gurleen, a first-time voter. The 17-year-old son of Harsimrat and Sukhbir, Anantveer Singh Badal, was seen outside the booth with Harsimrat’s brother and SAD leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia’s children Harchet (12) and Rehmat (11).

Before entering the booth, Harsimrat hugged the three waiting outside. To Anantveer, she said, “Say best of luck to Mamma”. The children flashed a thumbs up as the Union Minister entered the booth.

The Badal village is located in the Lambi Assembly segment, currently represented by Parkash Singh Badal. The segment is part of the Bathinda Lok Sabha constituency that Harsimrat represents.

Anantveer told The Indian Express, “I am 17 and I have just come to observe. My cousins and I are here on vacation.”

This election season, Anantveer has been seen at several rallies with Sukhbir, Majithia and senior SAD leaders. “On some days, I attended campaigns for 4-5 hours. I just observed how poll meetings take place.”

Gurleen emerged from the booth with a certificate of appreciation she got as a first-time voter. Showing her inked finger, she said, “My vote for the development of Bathinda.”

Harkirat said, “I was mom’s lucky charm in 2014. I was a first-time voter then.” Gurleen waved her certificate as said, “This time, I will be.”

Keenly observing their cousins, Harchet and Rehmat said, “We will write a note about our experience during the vacation.” Soon, the children were escorted to a car by SAD supporters as the SAD patron, Sukhbir and Harsimrat started talking to mediapersons.

Parkash Singh Badal said, “This Lok Sabha election results will surprise you all. Harsimrat will be winning with a comfortable margin. I have surveyed the entire area and she will win easily.

Sukhbir said, “We will win a respectable number of seats in Punjab and the Congress will pay for two years of non-governance.”

Harsimrat, too, was confident. “I will win this election as well. Goondas of the Congress tried to disrupt my meetings and even tried to create violence. But despite that, I will win as people have seen vikas (development) during my tenure and vinash (destruction) during the Congress government’s tenure.”

Notice to Sukhbir’s daughter for wearing SAD badge

According to a PTI report late on Sunday, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s younger daughter Gurleen Kaur, a first-time voter, was issued a notice for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. She was issued the notice for wearing an Akali Dal badge when she reached a booth in Bathinda constituency to cast her vote.