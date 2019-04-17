A first in Haryana: One all-women booths in each assembly segment

For the first time in Haryana, ‘Sakhi Matdan Kendras’ will be set up in each assembly segment to spread the message of woman empowerment. These kendras (polling stations), at least one in each Assembly constituency, will exclusively be run by women only.

Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajeev Ranjan said this initiative will go a long way in encouraging women to vote and also ensure that elections are conducted in an efficient manner.

He said that extensive steps are being taken to increase the participation of women in the democratic system. “With an aim to increase their vote percentage, programmes are being organised regularly to make them aware about their right.”

The CEO further said that the arrangement of separate queues for women will be made on each polling centre in the state. He said that at polling centres where the number of women in the queue is more than 15, two women will be allowed to cast their vote after every single male voter.

He said that under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SWEEP) programme, women are being made aware regarding polling through Self Help Groups (SHGs) and Anganwadi workers.