‘9,000 people worked for poll-day success in Mohali’

The election process in Mohali district concluded peacefully on Sunday. The district administration expressed satisfaction, though the voting percentage dipped by around 7 per cent. Mohali Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra spoke to The Indian Express about the challenges in holding the elections and the staff which worked to hold peaceful elections. Edited excerpts:

Advertising

What were the major challenges in holding free and fair elections?

Challenges are always there. There was a challenge in mobilising the voters first, then to ensure that the election process must be fair and peaceful. I must say that the police force also played its role perfectly.

No untoward incident was reported in the district. We also involved the representatives of the political parties and convinced them to follow rules. We were also strict in implementing the rules of Election Commission of India. But I want to give credit to my team as it was teamwork and all the officers and the poll staff worked hard.

What were the unique initiatives you took?

Advertising

There were many. The ECI this time set up Sakhi booths where all women staff was present. I must mention the good work done by the students who volunteered to do poll duty. I will also hold a tea party for those students. We also initiated awareness campaigns on social media. This time, two of our officers also prepared a rap which to create awareness among voters.

What did you do to woo voters?

There is a trend that mostly the aged people take part in the voting process. This time, our target was the young voters so that we could convince as many young voters as we could. We gave free IPL passes and we also convinced many eateries to give 20 per cent discount on eatables to first-time voters. Youngsters also took part in the process. We also made a 3-D painting at few markets asking people to take part in the voting process.

But despite best efforts, the voting percentage dipped. What could be the reason behind this?

There are many factors. But we did our best. We will analyse it as well.

How much manpower did it take to hold polls in Mohali district?

There were 2,900 police personnel deputed in the district and around 3,000 other poll staff. Apart from that, there were 2,700 students who volunteered to work at the polling centres.