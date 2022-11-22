833 candidates in fray for Phase 2 of polls on Dec 5

A total of 833 candidates, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, are in the fray for Phase 2 of elections in Gujarat that will be held on December 5, after the last day of withdrawal of nominations ended Monday.

As many as 788 candidates will contest Phase 1 of polls on December 1. In the 2017 elections, there were 977 candidates in Phase-1 and 851 candidates in Phase-2.

Apart from Bhupendra Patel who is contesting against Congress Rajya Sabha MP Amee Yagnik from Ghatlodia in Ahmedabad city, ministers from his cabinet, including Rushikesh Patel (Visnagar), Jagdish Vishwakarma (Nikol), will contest in Phase-2 of polling.

On December 5, young politicians, including BJP candidates Hardik Patel (Viramgam), Alpesh Thakor (Gandhinagar South) and Congress candidate Jignesh Mevani (Vadgam), will be contesting. Shankar Chaudhary, Banas Dairy chairman and BJP candidate from Tharad, is another candidate in second phase. The highest number of candidates are in the Bapunagar seat of Ahmedabad where there are 29 contestants, of which 17 are independents.