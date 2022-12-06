Eight seats where ministers in Rupani govt were dropped see lower turnout

As the polling in the second phase of Gujarat assembly elections witnessed average voter turnout of 65.3 per cent, the numbers in eight constituencies, where the ministers in the previous Vijay Rupani government were dropped a year before the elections, have dropped.

Phase 2 covered 93 constituencies of 14 districts of north Gujarat and central Gujarat. There were total eight constituencies from where the ministers were dropped in the Bhupendra Patel government.

These former deputy chief minister or ministers include Nitin Patel (Mehsana), Bhupendrasinh Chudasama (Dholka), Kaushik Patel (Naranpura), Dilip Thakor (Chanasma), Pradipsinh Jadeja (Vatva), Bachu Khabad (Devgadhbaria), Jaydrathsinh Parmar (Halol) and Yogesh Patel (Manjalpur).

Of the eight former ministers in Vijay Rupani government, four were not given party ticket. The four contesting from their respective seats are Dilip Thakor, Bachubhai Khabad, Jaydrathsinh Parmar and Yogesh Patel.

Vatva constituency of Ahmedabad city, which was presented by Pradipsinh Jadeja and who was considered as the one closest to Rupani, has clocked voter turnout of 59 per cent. In 2017, Vatva recorded 68 per cent voting.

Naranpura constituency, represented by Kaushik Patel, has recorded lowest voter turnout of 55.59 per cent in 2022 against 66.5 per cent in 2017.

Manjalpur seat of Vadodara city was another one which recorded 59.54 per cent voting. The seat, represented by veteran legislature and former minister Yogesh Patel, had recorded 68.9 per cent voting in 2017.

The remaining five seats recorded voting above 60 per cent, but it clocks a drop in percentage if compared to 2017.

Halol constituency of Panchmahals district has witnessed 72.27 per cent voting. It is represented by Jaydrathsinh Parmar. Although, the voting percentage is significantly above the average turn out this year, it is lower than the 2017 figure of 74.4 per cent.

Dholka constituency of Ahmedabad district has touched 66.6 per cent voting against 69.83 per cent in 2017. Veteran BJP legislator Bhupendrasinh Chudasama was representing the seat in Gujarat assembly.

The Devgadhbaria constituency of Dahod district recorded high voter turnout at 72.76 per cent. However, it is lower than 78.84 per cent it recorded in 2017.

Mehsana and Chanasma of north Gujarat region recorded 62.1 per cent and 63 per cent voting respectively.

Mehsana is represented by Nitin Patel and Chanasma is by Dilip Thakor.

In September last year, in a move that surprised many, Rupani was asked to resign as Chief Minister. He was replaced by Bhupendra Patel as Chief Minister. None of the ministers in the Rupani government were inducted in the Bhupendra Patel government.