78% turnout in Bengal despite Covid surge

Amid an alarming surge in coronavirus cases, at least 78.36 per cent of voters turned out to exercise their franchise during the fifth phase of polling in 45 Assembly constituencies spread in six districts of West Bengal till 5 pm on Thursday.

Jalpaiguri (7 seats) recorded 81.73% turnout, followed by Purba Bardhaman (8 seats) at 81.72%, Nadia (8 seats) 81.57%, Darjeeling (5 seats) 74.31%, and North 24 Parganas (16 seats) with 74.83%. Kalimpong district with one Assembly seat recorded the lowest turnout at 69.56% till 5 pm. The figures will be revised on Sunday.

The Election Commission said it received 2,241 complaints and 123 people were arrested. “Twenty-three people were arrested in specific cases and another 100 were arrested as preventive measures,” said Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab.

The EC also rejected allegations of firing by Central forces in Deganga constituency of South 24 Parganas during voting.