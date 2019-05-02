6.46 lakh to vote on May 19: 26K new voters in Chandigarh since Feb 28

It’s official. A total of 6.46 lakh people will vote in the Chandigarh Parliamentary constituency on May 19, as part of the last phase of Lok Sabha elections, with 26,465 new voters having been added to the list post February 28.

Advertising

The projected population of Chandigarh as of 2019 was 11,84,069, of which eligible voters (above 18 years of age) are projected to be 8,57,343.

Till February 28, there were 6,19,619 voters registered with the administration. After the announcement of elections, citizens were given time was given to citizens to enroll themselves, latest by April 19, following which the list would be scrutinised.

Read | Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise results, how to check live counting

Advertising

A total of 26,465 new voters have been added now, of which 13,094 are new female voters while remaining are new male voters. The total number of electors now stands at 6,46,084. Click here for more election news

Of the total, there are 3,04,423 female voters and 3,41,640 male voters, and 21 third gender voters.

According to the data compiled by the local election department, there are 17,598 first-time voters falling in the age group of 18-19 years.

Of first-time voters, 7466 are female and 10,132 are male.

Moreover, there will be 78,255 elderly voters (above 60 years), of which 37,212 are female and 41,042 are male.

As many as 597 polling stations have been set up in this constituency, of which 212 polling stations fall under the sensitive category. Webcasting will be done at all polling stations.

Chandigarh has been divided into 75 sectors and each of them will have a sectoral in-charge. Nine flying squads and nine static surveillance teams have been appointed for the three subdivisions of Chandigarh.

Comparison to 2014

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, there were 490 polling stations and among the contesting candidates — 13 per cent were male and 4 per cent were female.

A total of 73.7 per cent people had polled their votes and BJP’s Kirron Kher was elected as Member of Parliament after defeating Congress leader Pawan Bansal. While Kher secured 1.91 lakh votes, Bansal secured 1.21 lakh votes. Aam Aadmi Party leader Gul Panag, who was a new entrant, secured 1.08 lakh votes.

This time, again it is a triangular contest. BJP has fielded MP Kirron Kher again while Congress has fielded old warhorse Pawan Kumar Bansal. AAP has fielded Harmohan Dhawan.