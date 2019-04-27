48-hr EC ban on BJP leader for sexist remarks against Moitra

THE ELECTION Commission (EC) banned West Bengal BJP leader Mahadev Sarkar from campaigning for 48 hours, starting 4 pm on Friday, for his offensive and sexist remarks against state MLA and TMC leader Mahua Moitra.

The Commission’s order came a day after a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, directed the poll panel to pass appropriate orders on Moitra’s petition accusing Sarkar, who is BJP’s district president, of making “sexually coloured” remarks against her during poll campaign.

According to Moitra’s petition, Sarkar had said on April 22 that she had forgotten Indian culture. He also described “shame” as a woman’s ornament and insinuated that Moitra was shameless.

The EC found that Sarkar’s comments violated the Model Code of Conduct which prohibits leaders and candidates from criticising someone’s private life and making unverified allegations. It also stated in its order that Sarkar had violated its 2015 instructions to refrain from actions that may be “construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women”.

Strongly condemning his conduct, EC banned him from holding any public meetings, processions, rallies, roadshows and media interviews for 48 hours.

“I am very happy that the EC has after all done something. But the saddest part is that it came only after I moved the Supreme Court… hope that the observers will be more vigilant and complainants in similar cases need not move the court for action,” Moitra told PTI.