4 tonnes of drugs already seized in poll-bound Punjab, figure to rise further: poll panel in HC

The enforcement teams have seized at least 3999.649 kg drugs worth Rs 312.813 crore till February 6 in poll-bound Punjab and the figure is expected to rise further, state’s chief electoral officer (CEO) has informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

CEO Dr S Karuna Raju, on behalf of the Election Commission of India, has submitted an affidavit in this regard before a division Bench of Justices Ajay Tewari and Pankaj Jain. The affidavit has been submitted in response to the Bench taking cognisance of the fact that there have been incidents of leaders seeking votes in lieu of drugs during the ongoing election campaign. The court had issued notice to state poll panel seeking its response on measures being taken to ensure ‘drug-free elections’.

The poll panel has submitted that for effective election expenditure monitoring, flying squads have been deployed in all Assembly constituencies. Besides this, the poll panel has also deployed 15 nodal officers in the state.

The affidavit mentions that these nodal officers, having formidable domain expertise and impeccable track record, are deputed for more effective election expenditure monitoring. The poll commission also monitors daily seizure reports of all poll-bound states, and even after the conclusion of elections the commission monitors monthly progress report of the seized amount/articles and status of FIRs registered during the election campaign. The commission also ensures that such cases are not withdrawn and are pursued to their logical conclusions.

The affidavit mentions that recently, the commission even organised a brief meeting of the general, police and expenditure observers who are taking part in the Assembly elections in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttrakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Chief Election Commissioner, Sushil Chandra, stated that observers during elections are the eyes and ears of the Election Commission of India and should be totally in command with eagle-eye on issues to ensure the conduct of free, fair, transparent and safe elections.

“Taking a step further to ensure free and fair elections, the commission has also designed a mobile app called cVigil, to report Model Code of Conduct violations during elections. This app allows every citizen within the electoral boundaries to anonymously report the Model Code of Conduct/expenditure violations by taking geotagged photo/audio/video through their mobile phones via this app. This app prioritises the speedy and effective actions by authorities and promises users status reports within 100 minutes. This ‘100-minute’ rule has made the app a reliable way to report violations,” mentioned the affidavit.

The poll panel, in pursuance of its firm determination to ensure free, fair and inducement free elections has appointed 15 special observers for the current general elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh 2022. ch