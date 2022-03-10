4-1 for BJP as it retains UP, Uttarkhand, Manipur, Goa; AAP sweeps Punjab

The Assembly elections saw a spectacular performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sweeping Punjab, unseating the ruling Congress.

Here’s a look at the five states:

Uttar Pradesh

The BJP raced towards a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh with a significant margin. It will be for the first time since 1985 that a ruling party will be returning to power in the state. The feat was last achieved 37 years ago by the Congress.

Also Read | Explained: Five reasons why the BJP won Uttar Pradesh

As per the latest available figures on the Election Commission (EC) website, of the total 403 seats, the BJP has won 224 seats and was leading on 31, while its rival Samajwadi Party has won 87 seats and was leading on 24 seats. The Congress, in a dismal performance, has won two seats.

Punjab

The elections have proved to be a major boost for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its pitch for a national role ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, winning three-fourths majority in the Congress-ruled state.

In Premium Now | Explained: How AAP’s Punjab win heralds a tectonic shift in Indian politics

Of the total 117 Assembly seats, the AAP won a massive 92, according to EC website. The Congress, now in power only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, lost Punjab, grabbing just 18 seats.

Uttarakhand

The BJP is headed for a second consecutive win in the hill state, which has traditionally had a revolving-door politics and where a tight contest between the saffron party and the Congress was predicted by most of the exit polls.

Also Read | Explained: How BJP retained Uttarakhand

As per the latest figures provided by Election Commission, the BJP has won 46 seats of the total 70 Assembly seats and is leading in one constituency, while the Congress remained a distant second winning 17 seats and leading in two constituencies. The Bahujan Samaj Party won one and was leading in another.

Manipur

The northeast state also saw the BJP returning to power for the second consecutive time as it won 32 seats in the 60-member assembly.

Also Read | Explained: Why the BJP prevailed in Manipur

In the 2017 assembly election, the BJP had won 21 seats and formed the government with some regional parties.

Goa

Overcoming anti-incumbency, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa by winning 20 of the 40 assembly seats, just one shy of the halfway mark, and quickly enlisted the support of regional outfit MGP and three Independent MLAs to stake claim on a government for a third consecutive term in the state.

The Congress won 11 seats, down from 17 five years ago, and its ally Goa Forward Party (GFP) one, according to data on the EC website.