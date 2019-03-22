39 FIRs, daily diary entries so far against parties for violating poll code in Delhi

Toggle Menu
Four FIRs have been registered against the Aam Aadmi Party, while three have been filed against the BJP. Most of the FIRs are related to defacement of property.

The Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and continue till May 19 across seven phases. Delhi will vote on May 12.

Delhi’s chief electoral officer (CEO) said on Friday that 39 FIRs and daily dairy (DD) entries have been registered against various political parties since March 10 for violating the model code of conduct.

The office of Delhi CEO said more than 1.94 lakh posters, banners and hoardings have been removed since the mode code of conduct came into force.

Police have registered 106 FIRs and arrested 133 people under the Arms Act, while 384 people have been arrested under the Excise Act, it said.

Police have also “seized 136 unlicensed weapons and 2,146 cartridges and explosives”, the office of Delhi CEO said.

