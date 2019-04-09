37 members quit BJP in Nagaland

As many as 37 members of the BJP in Nagaland resigned on Monday citing the Citizenship Amendment Bill, and saying that the Hindutva narrative across the country had become untenable for the Naga people.

Advertising

In a letter to the BJP state president, the members said they were resigning as they could not agree with the party’s principles, particularly its ‘Hindutva policy’. The members also pointed to the delay in reaching a final agreement on the Naga political issue.

Senior BJP leaders said that most who resigned belong to clan and tribe of Congress candidate K L Chishi and that the resignations are unlikely to affect the results. State BJP president Imna Along said, “Three of the leaders were state executive members including the convener of the finance committee, but most of those who have resigned are from Zunheboto district, the district the Congress candidate belongs to.”