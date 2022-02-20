3 women, 3 families and their battle for Bidhuna

In Bidhuna assembly constituency of Auraiya district, three women are attempting to forge their political careers. Up against each other, the three have another thing in common: political lineage.

Contesting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the youngest candidate in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election — 25-year-old Riya Shakya.

Until recently, the design graduate introduced herself as the daughter of Bidhuna MLA Vinay Shakya — a two-time legislator from the seat. Last month, Vinay Shakya quit the BJP and joined the rival Samajwadi Party (SP). He was among the OBC leaders who followed in the footsteps of former UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit the BJP for the SP ahead of the elections.

Vinay cannot deliver speeches because of health issues but he canvasses for the SP, and in effect, against his daughter. “When people ask about his (Vinay’s) daughter (Riya), he waves his hand appealing people not to vote for her,” says Devesh, Vinay’s brother.

Since her father began campaigning against her, Riya altered her poll pitch for the February 20 polls to call herself “Bidhuna ki beti”. Her Twitter account talks of her estrangement from her father. It says: “Kroor rishton ke daldal se nikalo mujhe, janta ki adlaat khadi hun apna lo mujhe. Jeeteji ek beti se pita ka saaya chin gaya hai (Save me from quicksand of toxic relations. I am in the people’s court, please accept me. A daughter has lost her father even though he’s alive…)”

Taking on Riya is SP’s Rekha Verma, 61, a college principal who is the wife of late MLA Mahesh Chandra Verma and daughter-in-law of five-term Bidhuna legislator, late Dhaniram Verma, who also served as the UP Assembly Speaker. She is distributing a pamphlet of “appeal” that narrates the pain of losing her husband and father-in-law. Both of them died of illnesses in 2012.

SP’s president for Bidhuna unit Ammar Siddiqui expresses confidence that Rekha, who belongs to the Lodh OBC community, will emerge victorious.

Of the 3.62 lakh voters in Bidhuna, the highest share is of the Dalits at 20 per cent (around 75,000). The electorate includes Yadavs (42,000), Shakya (40,000), Brahmins (30,000), Kshatriyas (28,000), Lodh (25,000), Muslims (18,000) and other communities.

“Vinay Shakya’s uncle Sanjeev Shakya is contesting here as candidate of Jan Adhikar Party and he will also cut Shakya votes that will harm the BJP,” says Lucky Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.

In the last five UP assembly election, the SP has won Bidhuna three times. The remaining two went to the BJP and BSP, but both the times, it was Vinay Shakya who won it for the parties.

The Congress’s nominee from the seat is Noida-based social worker Suman Vyas. Often called an “outsider”, her rivals allege she was chosen because the Congress wanted to fulfill its promise of fielding 40 per cent women candidates in UP.

But Vyas is impervious to the criticism. Speaking to The Sunday Express, she talks about her local connect and says her in-laws are based in Bidhuna. “I have been regularly visiting here since my marriage 35 years back. I have my home here. I decided to contest from here to develop better medical infrastructure and give relief to people from crime,” she says.

Vyas is the daughter of senior Congress leader and former Union minister Baijnath Kureel, who was also the Lok Sabha MP from Ramsanehighat (SC-reserved) for five terms starting 1952.