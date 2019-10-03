2,923 Haryana polling stations identified as ‘vulnerable’

As many as 2,923 polling stations in 1,419 locations across Haryana have been identified as ‘vulnerable’ for the upcoming Assembly elections. Another 83 polling stations in 60 locations have been identified as ‘critical’. Polling is scheduled for October 21.

The state has 19,500 polling stations on 10,309 locations. Final results of polling after counting shall be declared on October 24.

“Elaborate security arrangements for peaceful and incident-free polling are being made, including the identification of critical and vulnerable polling stations across the state, which is a very important exercise in this regard. All such polling stations would be covered by either deployment of central paramilitary forces, micro observers, web casting etc. or a combination of these,” said Haryana ADGP (law and order) Navdeep Singh Virk.

Virk added that Kurukshetra district has a maximum 14 polling stations followed by 10 each in Hisar and Palwal, seven each in Mewat, Hansi, Sirsa and Panipat, five each in Jind and Bhiwani, three each in Yamunanagar and Dadri, two in Mahendergarh and one each in Gurugram and Kaithal.

Among ‘vulnerable’ polling stations, Mewat district has maximum 342 followed by Gurugram, Sirsa and Jhajjar with the figure of 308, 292 and 254 respectively.

Other polling stations identified as ‘vulnerable’ include 199 in Faridabad, 143 in Panipat, 142 in Ambala, 141 each in Rohtak and Fatehabad, 119 in Kurukshetra, 98 in Panchkula, 78 in Yamunanagar, 29 in Kaithal, 24 in Karnal, 64 in Sonipat, 29 in Jind, 49 in Hisar, 46 in Hansi, 85 in Bhiwani, 91 in Dadri, 107 in Mahendergarh, 60 in Rewari and 82 in Palwal.

Virk said, “As per Election Commission of India guidelines, a booth that has witnessed 90 per cent of voting and where more than 75 per cent of polling recorded in favour of a single candidate in the past general election, such polling station is put in the category of critical polling stations. A vulnerable polling station or area is where the voters were either intimidated or influenced to vote using unlawful means in the past elections or there is a potential of the same in the forthcoming election. After this vulnerability mapping the district authorities are required to take follow up action both prior to the polls and even on the polling day to ensure free and fair polls in vulnerable areas or polling stations”.

‘Critical’ and ‘vulnerable’ polling stations

19,500: Total no. of polling stations

2,923: Polling stations identified as ‘vulnerable’

83: Polling stations identified as ‘critical’

Districts with highest no. of ‘vulnerable’ polling stations

Mewat: 342

Gurugram: 308

Sirsa: 292

Jhajjar: 254

What are ‘critical’ and ‘vulnerable’ polling stations?

As per the Election Commissioner guidelines, a booth that has witnessed 90 per cent voting and where more than 75 per cent of polling is recorded in favour of a single candidate in the past general election, such polling station is put in the category of critical polling stations.

A vulnerable polling station or area is where voters were either intimidated or influenced to vote using unlawful means in the past elections or there is a potential of the same in the forthcoming election.