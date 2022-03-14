2020 Hooch Tragedy: Cong ended on 3rd spot despite backing accused’s family

Congress went out of the way to secure the support of hooch tragedy accused family in Dhotian village of Patti assembly seat in Tarn Taran district, but even then, sitting Congress MLA Harminder Gill remained on third spot not only in the constituency but also on the booth where accused family is supposed to have influence.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The tragedy had killed more than hundred people in Majha region in July and August of 2020 and self-styled godman Rashpal Dhotian is still on the run in a related case. Rashpal’s real brother, Gurpal Dhotian, is out on bail in another hooch smuggling case. According to police, Rashpal was using his dera as shelter to run the business of illegal liquor.

The Congress government not only failed ensure justice for the victims during its tenure, but also supported the brothers of the accused to use their influence on the Dalit votes in and around Dhotian village.

AAP candidate Laljit Singh Bhullar secured more than 57,000 votes whereas former MLA Gill could get only around 33,000 votes.

Dhotian brothers had first joined Congress before the 2019 parliament elections. They had several criminal cases pending against them even then. Surprisingly, the family remained politically relevant for both SAD and Congress even after Rashpal was on the run under serious allegations in the hooch tragedy.

During campaigning for the 2022 assembly elections, it was SAD that first approached Gurpal, and former minister and SAD candidate Adesh Partap Singh Karion himself visited Dhotian’s house on January 18.

It made Gill uncomfortable and he somehow managed to convince Gurpal to rejoin the Congress. Gill inducted him into the party on January 28 and also made an announcement on the social media.

When asked if it would reflect poorly on the party, Gill had said that the party was happy to get back their old leaders. “Every villages have families which impact the voters. SAD had taken them away and now they are back. There is nothing much into it,” Gill had said.

Now when asked why the Congress lost even from booth, Gurpal said, “It is also surprising for me. I don’t know how the people have voted. It is out of our calculations.”