2019 Lok Sabha elections results: Will it be Modi 2.0?

Today is the day. The world’s largest democracy will get to know the results of the world’s biggest democratic exercise today. The world is waiting with bated breath for the results of the 17th Lok Sabha elections held over a period of over six weeks.

Advertising

The process of counting of votes has begun. While trends should start trickling in soon after, a clear picture is expected to emerge only late afternoon. Postal ballots will be counted first before the votes cast on the electronic voting machines. Widely seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five-year reign, the high-stakes elections will elect those who will represent the 542 parliamentary constituencies—polling in Vellore constituency was cancelled on the grounds of excessive use of money power. Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates

Much is at stake for all the parties in the poll that would determine whether the Modi-led NDA government can return to power for a second term or whether the Congress-led opposition can script a surprise return to power. Most of the exit polls indicated a pro-incumbency wave and projected that the NDA will comfortably cross the magic mark of 272 seats to form the government. Click here for the constituency-wise election results

In 2014, the BJP rode a wave of anger and frustration against the previous UPA government and secured its maiden majority in 2014 by bagging a staggering 282 seats while the NDA won 336 altogether. The Congress, on the contrary, fell to its lowest ebb as it was reduced to mere 44 seats.

Advertising

Hindi heartland holds key to next government

Uttar Pradesh, which has the largest number of 80 Lok Sabha constituencies, often determines which party forms the next government. In 2014, the BJP-led alliance had swept the state winning 73 seats. This time, the saffron party faces a formidable caste arithmetic in support of the SP-BSP alliance.

The Congress, meanwhile, hopes to cash in on the advantage gained due to its victories in the crucial Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly elections held last year. All three states had emphatically voted for the BJP in the previous Lok Sabha elections, winning 62 out of 65 seats.

In Bihar, the BJP-JDU alliance is in a direct faceoff with the RJD-Congress ‘Mahagathbandan’ in 40 seats.

Can BJP breach Mamata’s Bengal fortress?

Marked by sporadic incidents of violence and vitriolic-filled campaigning, the elections in West Bengal has been under the spotlight all through with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress trying to fend off the challenge from the BJP. Ever since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the saffron party has emerged as a potent force in the state, riding the Modi wave.

The BJP produced its best-ever performance in the state, garnering 16.8 per cent of the vote, much more than its previous best of 11.66 per cent in the 1991 Lok Sabha elections. Similarly, the TMC recorded its best performance in a general election since its inception in 1998, winning 34 seats out of 42 in the state. As per exit poll predictions, the BJP is set to further its gains in the state this time.

Which way will South India swing?

If exit polls hold true, Karnataka will be the lone bright spot for the BJP in the southern states as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which together send 130 members to the Lok Sabha, expected to vote for non-NDA parties. In Karnataka, the saffron party is projected to give a heavy blow to the ruling Congress-JDS combine, which could end up getting only 3 to 6 of the 28 seats. In the previous general elections, the BJP had bagged 17 seats in the state.

In 39-seat Tamil Nadu, an alliance with the ruling AIADMK is likely to come a cropper for the BJP with the Congress-DMK alliance expected to sweep the elections, the first one post the death of Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi — the two stalwarts who ruled the state’s politics for the past several decades.

In Kerala, which has 20 parliamentary seats, the Congress is poised to sweep, according to exit polls. This would be a significant result as Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also contesting from the state’s Wayanad’s constituency.

While the Chandrashekar Rao-led TRS is likely to make a sweep in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh is projected to witness a neck and neck fight with Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party.

Can BJP retain Gujarat bastion and Maharashtra?

Gujarat will also see a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress. While the saffron party is projected to replicate its 2014 performance by winning all 26 seats, the Congress is hoping to make great strides in a state where it had produced a spirited performance in the 2017 assembly elections, winning a total of 77 seats as opposed to BJP’s 99. BJP president Amit Shah is contesting from the crucial Gandhinagar seat, after replacing party veteran L K Advani.

The 48 parliamentary seats in Maharashtra are expected to play a pivotal role in electing the next government. In 2014, the NDA had won 42 seats and as per exit polls, it will continue to maintain its hold over the state albeit with lesser seats. The Congress-NCP alliance could double the tally from six in 2014, as per exit polls.

How important will be Naveen factor?

Odisha, which is at present reeling from the aftermath of cyclone Fani, has 21 Lok Sabha seats. In 2014, the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD swept the polls winning 20 states on its own. However, as per exit polls predictions, the state is headed for a tight fight between the BJD and BJP. While Patnaik could emerge as a kingmaker in the event of a hung Parliament, the BJD supremo has maintained equidistance from the UPA and NDA and said his party will support any government at the Centre that fulfils the just demands of Odisha.

Advertising

Will BJP continue its march in Northeast?

Exit polls indicated a windfall for the BJP and its allies in Assam. The state accounts for 14 of the 25 seats from the Northeast. In 2014, the BJP had won seven seats and the Congress had won three. The All India United Democratic Front won three seats and the remaining seat went to an Independent candidate. Overall, in the Northeast too, the exit polls by various agencies predicted a BJP dominance.