2019 Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Cops trying to wipe out evidence of statue desecration by TMC goons, says PM Modi
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live News, India General Elections 2019 Live Updates: Following Election Commission's decision Wednesday to invoke Article 324 in West Bengal curtailing campaign rallies in the state for 20 hours, the campaigning is scheduled for a close at 10 pm today.
2019 Lok Sabha Elections Live News Updates: In the run-up to the final phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections, which concludes on Sunday, leaders continue their last leg of campaign rallies in various parts of the country.
Following Election Commission (EC)’s decision Wednesday to invoke Article 324 in West Bengal, curtailing campaign rallies in the state for 20 hours, the campaigning is scheduled to end at 10 pm today. West Bengal witnessed two rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Laxmikantpur and Dumdum who has now headed to Uttar Pradesh to address three public meetings. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had termed the EC’s decision to draw an early curtain on campaigning in the state as “EC’s gift to Modi”. She will hold two rallies and two padyatras in Kolkata.
Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Gorakhpur and address four rallies in various parts of Uttar Pradesh. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit three states – Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar where he will conduct a roadshow and address rallies.
As West Bengal continues to simmer over violent clashes, today is the last day for the campaign showdown in the state as PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee hold thier respective rallies.
Watch: Mamata Banerjee addresses road show in Jadavpur
PM should apologise over Pragya's remark on Godse: Digvijaya
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah should apologise over Pragya Singh Thakur's remark that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse was a "patriot". "Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and BJP leaders from Madhya Pradesh should apologise to the country. I condemn the words used against the Father of the Nation. Nathuram Godse was a killer and eulogising him is not patriotism, but an anti-national act," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister was quoted as saying by PTI.
Mamata resorting to threats, says PM Modi
"Didi has resorted to threats. This morning, I received the threat of being sent to jail. Yesterday, I saw in the media that didi had threatened to take over the BJP's office. She is also threatening to take over the homes of BJP workers."
'Aunt-nephew jodi' interested in looting Bengal: PM Modi
"Didi, frustrated with imminent defeat, is threatening to put me behind bars. It was TMC goons who vandalised Kolkata college and broke the bust of Vidyasagar," PM Modi said. Taking a swipe at Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Modi said, "The aunt-nephew 'jodi' is only interested in looting Bengal."
PM Modi continues to attack TMC govt
"Am sure Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar can see which party is working for the development of Bengal and which party is favouring infiltrators," PM Modi said.
TMC goons spreading violence: Modi
"The TMC goons spread violence, they vandalised the statue of Vidyasagar. CCTV cameras were installed there. The way the state government erased the pieces of evidence of the Narada and the Saradha scam, it is trying to remove evidence in the incident. I demand strict action should be taken," PM Modi told the crowd.
Watch: PM Modi addresses rally in Bengal's Mathurapur
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: They allowed Modi ji's rallies and ended campaigning after it, it makes it clear that Election Commission is totally biased. It is very dangerous for the country. pic.twitter.com/QRXlN4OW4Q
BJP urges EC to take several measures to ensure fair polls in Bengal
Alleging that there is "complete constitutional breakdown of governance" in West Bengal, the BJP today urged the Election Commission to take a number of measures, including action against criminals and history-sheeters, to ensure free and fair polls in the state. A party delegation, including Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Vijay Goel, met the poll panel, a day after it invoked Article 324 of the Constitution to curtail campaigning by a day in the state for the seventh and last phase of the general elections, following violence between BJP and TMC workers in Kolkata. "From the reading of the (EC) order, it can be safely surmised that there is complete constitutional breakdown of governance, and law and order in the state... The denigration of the country's highest constitutional bodies like the EC and the prime minister's office by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is itself the biggest danger to the India's democratic traditions and its constitution," the BJP said in a memorandum.
See photos: Sunny Deol campaigns in Punjab's Gurdaspur
Punjab: BJP's Gurdaspur candidate Sunny Deol campaigns in Amritsar; all 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab will go to polls in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on 19th May, Sunday pic.twitter.com/jWJ03X2HNN
Rahul Gandhi will play central role in government formation: Tejashwi Yadav
While speaking to news agency PTI, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will play a central role in the formation of the new government. He added that the BJP has intensified 'hate-filled politics' to avoid being questioned on the 'achche din' promise.
'Godse was a patriot': Sadhvi Pragya must apologise, says GVL Narasimha Rao
On Pragya Singh Thakur's claims that "Nathuram Godse was a patriot", BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao said, "The party does not agree with this statement. We condemn it. The party will ask her for clarification, she should apologise publicly for this statement."
Watch: BJP couldn't build Ram Temple in five years, how will they make Vidyasagar's statue, asks Mamata
#WATCH WB CM Mamata Banerjee at Diamond Harbour: In last 5 years you (PM) couldn't make a Ram Temple and you want to make Vidyasagar's statue? People of Bengal won't beg before you. Your goonda neta came here & said 'Bangal kangal hai'. Are Bengalis kangal? Are Bengalis kangal? pic.twitter.com/mHSmBFWQLw
Watch: Nathuram Godse was a patriot, says Sadhvi Pragya Thakur
#WATCH BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha Candidate Pragya Singh Thakur says 'Nathuram Godse was a 'deshbhakt', is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections pic.twitter.com/4swldCCaHK
Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM Modi over 'chunaavi jumla'
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) in Maharajganj: PM told you that he himself will deposit 15 lakh in your accounts and the President of the same party, after the elections said it was a 'chunaavi jumla', will you trust them again? pic.twitter.com/F7EnQeZTor
'Bengal has money to make Vidyasagar statue, but can he (PM) give back 200 years heritage?'
In a reply to PM's assurance of building the statue of Vidyasagar at Kolkata college, the TMC Chief said, "(PM) said he will make Vidyasagar statue. Bengal has money to make the statue. Can he give back the 200 years old heritage? We've proof and you say that TMC has done. Aren't you ashamed? He should do sit ups for lying so much. Liar. Prove allegations otherwise we will drag you to jail."
Not afraid to go to jail for saying the truth: Banerjee on her 'EC sold out to BJP' remark
TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee slamming BJP said that the poll watchdog is no more an impartial body but has been sold out to the party. Banerjee explained that she felt sad about it but didn't have anything to say. "I am not scared to say the truth, not afraid to go to jail for saying the truth," she added.
"EC is brother of BJP, used to be an impartial body but now sold out to party"
WB CM Mamata Banerjee in Mathurapur: Last night we came to know that BJP had filed a complaint with EC so that we can't hold any meeting after Narendra Modi's meeting. EC is brother of BJP, earlier it was an impartial body now everyone in the country says EC has sold out to BJP. pic.twitter.com/lWqXHJz6x5
EC's biased actions under directions of the BJP are direct attack on democracy: Mamata Banerjee
Meanwhile, TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee expressed her gratitude on Twitter for the support lent by BSP leader Mayawati, SP's Akhilesh Yadav, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Congress. She continued her attack against EC and said that the poll watchdog is biased towards the directions of BJP which is 'direct attack on democracy'.
Thanks and gratitude to @Mayawati, @yadavakhilesh, @INCIndia, @ncbn and others for expressing solidarity and support to us and the people of #Bengal. EC's biased actions under the directions of the #BJP are a direct attack on democracy. People will give a befitting reply
In PM's turf, BSP Supremo Mayawati slams BJP for 'casteist, communal approach'
BSP Supremo Mayawati hitting out at BJP, at a public rally in Prime Minister's Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, said, "The crimes against Scheduled Caste-Scheduled Tribes have increased. BJP has a casteist, communal approach." She also said that BJP's Ganga Rejuvenation programme had failed and it still remains polluted, adding "Ma Ganga would punish Modi".
'Country still has one slogan— Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkaar': PM in Chandauli
PM Modi addressing a rally in UP's Chandauli says, "Some with 8 seats, some 10 seats, some 20-22 seats and some even with 35 seats are dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister. But the country is stuck with one slogan—Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkaar."
PM Modi takes a dig at Opposition's confusion on PM candidate
PM Modi in Chandauli: "The Mahagathbandhan is already battered after SP-BSP started sensing defeat. The alliance was photographed holding each other's hands in Bengaluru however, as soon as the topic of the Prime Ministerial candidate emerged, everyone forgot about the alliance and started "blowing their own trumpet".
Whether there is danger within or across the border, we will kill the terrorists: PM Modi in Chandauli
PM Modi in Chandauli: "Our policy is very clear. We won't compromise on the safety of our jawans. Whether there is danger within or across the border, we will kill the terrorists. We are dealing firmly with the separatists who are been eating "morsels from India but singing praises of Pakistan."
We are committed to Vidyasagar's vision, will install his grand statue at same spot: PM Modi
Talking about the poll-pitched battle that came down to the streets of Kolkata during Amit Shah's roadshow on Tuesday, the prime minister said, "We saw hooliganism by TMC workers again during Bhai Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, they vandalized Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue. We are committed to Vidyasagar's vision and will install his grand statue at the same spot."
PM Modi takes a dig at Mayawati, questions her choice of alliance
Taking a dig at the Mahagathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh' Mau, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the SP-BSP alliance has given a ticket to an absconder in a rape case referring to Atul Rai. "SP has this history in UP, people know, but Behenji will you seek votes for such candidates," PM Modi asked Mayawati. Slamming Mayawati further, he added, "I had thought the way Mamata didi is targeting UP-Bihar Purvanchal ppl, calling them outsiders for her politics, Behen Mayawati will surely slam Mamata didi, but this did not happen."
Rahul Gandhi assures 'action will be taken against culprits' in Alwar rape case
Congress President Rahul Gandhi: Soon after I heard about the incident (Alwar gang rape) I spoke to Ashok Gehlot Ji. This is not a political issue for me. I met the victim's family and they have sought justice which will be done. Action will be taken against culprits. #Rajasthanpic.twitter.com/rjJVoVgmtQ
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack where he claimed that the Rajasthan government tried to suppress the Alwar rape case and there was inaction on behalf of the police, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met the survivor today. Ahead of his rallies in Rajasthan today, Gandhi accompanied by Ashok Gehlot, held a press conference after meeting the victim and informed that police arrested the accused within a week of the complaint being filed. The Congress president also ensured justice to the victim and the victim's family.
PM Modi to address five rallies in West Bengal, UP
Always a delight to be among the people. Today will address five rallies across Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Do watch the rallies in Mau, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Mathurapur and Dum Dum.
EC acting under pressure; PM Modi, Amit Shah targeting Mamata Banerjee: Mayawati
Taking the attack further, BSP Supremo Mayawati said, "It is clear that PM Modi, Amit Shah and their leaders are targeting Mamata Banerjee, it's planned targeting. This is a very dangerous and unjust trend and one which doesn't suit the PM of the country." She rhetorically questioned about why the EC had banned campaigning in West Bengal from 10 pm today when PM Modi was holding two rallies in the state and not from the morning. She added that this was "unfair pressure and that EC was acting under pressure."
Democracy under attack, claims Congress
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed that the poll watchdog had completely lost its independence and yesterday's EC order is "an attack on democracy". He further said, "Election Commission has become a toothless commission under PM Modi and Amit Shah. There has been no action taken against NaMo TV."
MCC has now become Modi Code of Conduct: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Randeep Surjewala addressing a Congress press conference attacked the poll watchdog's decision to invoke Article 324 in West Bengal from Thursday, said, "The MCC originally known as the Model Code of Conduct has now become Modi's Code of Conduct. (Invoking Article 324 in West Bengal) is a parting gift for the Prime Minister."
Mamata Banerjee: EC is spokesperson for BJP, taking orders from Modi and Shah
Mounting a scathing attack on the Election Commission after it ordered an early end to campaigning for the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, TMC leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said the poll panel has become a BJP “mouthpiece and spokesperson” working on the “instructions of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah”. Addressing a press conference late at night, Banerjee described the Commission’s decision to invoke Article 324 of the Constitution as “unprecedented, unconventional, unfair, unethical and politically biased”. Read the full story
Welcome to our LIVE blog
Welcome to our live blog on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Through the day, we will bring you the latest news from across the country on anything election related. Stay tuned!
Citing the “safety and security” of voters in the state, the EC Wednesday curtailed canvassing in nine Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal by 20 hours. It said campaigning in all forms will end at 10 pm Thursday, instead of 6 pm Friday. Musical concerts and theatrical performances related to polls, too, cannot be held once campaigning ends, the EC said.
The nine constituencies — Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, South and North Kolkata — go to polls in the last phase on May 19. TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee attacking the EC's decision had said it is an "unprecedented, unconstitutional and unethical gift" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah by the poll panel. She further said that she has never seen this type of EC which is "biased and full of RSS people".
EC had to intervene after the campaigning in West Bengal on Tuesday took a violent turn after BJP and TMC student wing workers clashed on the streets of Kolkata during BJP chief Amit Shah's roadshow.
Election Commission totally biased: Arvind Kejriwal
Watch: Mamata Banerjee holds road show in Joka
Mamata accuses BJP of obstructing TMC rallies
"They (BJP) tried to stop my public meetings here. But I will not let that happen. PM Modi, while you are asleep, I am awake. I will make sure all my meetings take place," Banerjee said.
Mamata Banerjee addresses rally in Diamond Harbour
Addressing a public meeting in Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "If campaigning is not allowed here, even PM Modi is not allowed here."
Rahul Gandhi meets Alwar rape victim
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack where he claimed that the Rajasthan government tried to suppress the Alwar rape case and there was inaction on behalf of the police, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met the survivor today. Ahead of his rallies in Rajasthan today, Gandhi accompanied by Ashok Gehlot, held a press conference after meeting the victim and informed that police arrested the accused within a week of the complaint being filed. The Congress president also ensured justice to the victim and the victim's family.
