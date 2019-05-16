2019 Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Cops trying to wipe out evidence of statue desecration by TMC goons, says PM Modi

2019 Lok Sabha Elections Live News Updates: In the run-up to the final phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections, which concludes on Sunday, leaders continue their last leg of campaign rallies in various parts of the country.

Following Election Commission (EC)’s decision Wednesday to invoke Article 324 in West Bengal, curtailing campaign rallies in the state for 20 hours, the campaigning is scheduled to end at 10 pm today. West Bengal witnessed two rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Laxmikantpur and Dumdum who has now headed to Uttar Pradesh to address three public meetings. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had termed the EC’s decision to draw an early curtain on campaigning in the state as “EC’s gift to Modi”. She will hold two rallies and two padyatras in Kolkata.

EDITORIAL | EC decision to curtail Bengal campaign is an indictment of the state govt

Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Gorakhpur and address four rallies in various parts of Uttar Pradesh. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit three states – Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar where he will conduct a roadshow and address rallies.