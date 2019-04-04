Election news wrap: Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Wayanad, release of Modi biopic delayed and more

With less than a week to go for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11, rival parties have stepped up their campaigning with leaders crisscrossing the length and breadth of the country.

The 17th Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, between April 11 and May 19, involving close to 90 crore voters. The results will be declared on May 23, ten days before the term of the current House expires. Here’s a wrap of everything that happened today in case you missed it.

Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers from Wayanad

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday filed his nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. He will be contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad in addition to his traditional stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to reporters later, Gandhi said he will “absorb all the attacks” of the CPI(M), which is miffed over his Wayanad candidature, and asserted that he will not speak against the Left parties during his campaign. The 48-year-old, who received a rousing reception in Wayanad, further said he is contesting from seats in north and south to “send a message”. Read more here

Release of Modi biopic delayed, CBFC sources say no clearance yet

The release of “PM Narendra Modi”, a biopic on the prime minister, has been delayed indefinitely. The film producer Sandip Singh confirmed the development, a day before the film was scheduled to be screened in theatres across the country. The lawyer of the makers told indianexpress.com that the release has been delayed because they did not get the clearance from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film, starring Vivek Oberoi, was originally set to release on April 12 but producers had advanced it by a week, claiming “public demand”. With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the release of the movie has generated considerable debate with some even calling it a ‘propaganda film’. Read more here

Advani: BJP never regarded those with different political stand as ‘anti-national’

Claiming that the guiding principle of his life has been “Nation first, party next, self last”, BJP leader LK Advani said the saffron party had never regarded those with a different political stand as its “enemies” or “anti-national”. In a blog post ahead of the BJP’s foundation day, Advani said, “Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our enemies, but only as our adversaries. Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as anti-national.” Read more here

Mamata: This will be India’s last election if Modi is re-elected

Stepping up her poll offensive, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi will “throw away” the Constitution to make India a totalitarian regime if he is re-elected and the upcoming Lok Sabha election could be the last one in that case. Banerjee also asserted she will never allow National Register of Citizens in Bengal and asked who has given Modi and BJP president Amit Shah the right to decide who will stay in the state or leave. Read more here

Will jail EC for two days if voted to power: Prakash Ambedkar

Dalit leader and three-time MP Prakash Ambedkar landed in a controversy for allegedly threatening to put the Election Commission (EC) in jail for two days for not letting political parties speak about the Pulwama terror attack. Taking cognisance of Ambedkar’s statement he made during a rally in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, the state election commission sought a report from local poll officials. Read more here

With PTI inputs