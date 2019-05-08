Trash talk: South Delhi BJP MP Bidhuri abuses Kejriwal, he’s joined by Giriraj Singh

Using highly derogatory language, BJP’s South Delhi candidate Ramesh Bidhuri Tuesday called Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a “bhadwa (pimp)” at a public meeting in Mehrauli. Union Minister and BJP’s Begusarai candidate Giriraj Singh, who spoke afterwards, said Kejriwal was a member of the tukde tukde gang.

The event was organised in a bid to garner Purvanchali votes for Bidhuri, a Gujjar candidate. Popular Bhojpuri songs, turned into campaign songs for the BJP, blared on loudspeakers before the speeches. Singh appealed to the largely Purvanchali crowd, telling them “not to get influenced by anyone” on who to vote for. Taking the stage, Bidhuri appealed to the crowd to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ so loudly that the sound reaches JNU.

“JNU mein Bharat tere tukde karne wale gang, wo jo doosre ke tukdon pe palne wale bhadwe wahan pe baiththe hain, tumhari aawaz se unki charpayi hil jaani chahiye (Your voice should shake the charpoys of those tukde tukde gang pimps in JNU),” he said.

Bidhuri then lashed out at Kejriwal for “sitting” on the sedition case file. “Abey, ye Kejriwal bhi bhadwa hai. Ye kab tak rokega? He only has 5-6 months left (Kejriwal is also a pimp. Till when will be able to stop the case),” he said. He was referring to a sedition case filed against Kanhaiya Kumar and others over an event held in JNU in 2016.

Counting the work done in Delhi by the Modi government, including various construction projects, Bidhuri hit out at Kejriwal for giving amenities for “free”. “Keval free mein biwi, free mein bachche, free mein bjili, free mein pani, free mein WiFi…Sab kuchh free mein hai (He [Kejriwal] talks of giving everything free — wife, children, electricity, water and WiFi),” he said.

Bidhuri said Kejriwal was “licking Sheila Dikshit’s boots till six months ago” for an alliance, despite swearing on his children that he would never tie up with the Congress. He also hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for saying he will put an end to the sedition law, arguing that the Congress wouldn’t even get 40 seats nationally, leave alone becoming the ruling party.

In a bid to appease the Purvanchalis, Bidhuri said he would rename the park in Mehrauli where they celebrate Chhat Puja as Chhat Park.

Union Minister Singh called Kejriwal a member of the tukde tukde gang, but focussed his speech on the “condition” of Hindus in the country. Hitting

out at the makers of the film Sexy Durga, he said, “If somebody calls my mother or sister sexy, I will want to rip their chest out and send them to hell… They could have made a film on… Fatima. Hinduon pe atyaachar band karo bhaiya. Bahut hua (Stop atrocities on Hindus, it’s enough),” he said.

Singh said there was one section of society which was coming forward to reap benefits from the government, but they get epileptic shocks when they see Modi’s face. “Main unse kehta hoon, agar iss baar Modi aayenge to tera mirgi bhi shaant ho jayega, tum sada ke liye so jayega (I say to them, if Modi comes to power this year, your epilepsy will be cured and you will go to sleep forever),” he said.