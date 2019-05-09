PM Modi seeking votes in name of fake nationalism: Kejriwal

Toggle Menu
In a tweet, Kejriwal charged, “Modi has done nothing in the last five years except jumlebaazi, foreign tours and lectures and that is the reason he is seeking votes in make of fake nationalism."

In the tweet, Kejriwal tagged Modi’s tweet in which he said Delhi government brought in “nakampanthi” (non-performance) model of governance.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of seeking votes in name of “fake nationalism” and said he has done nothing in the last five years except “jumlebaazi”, foreign tours and lectures.

In response to Modi’s comments that Delhi government brought “nakampanthi” (non-performance) model of governance, Kejriwal said his party has addressed issues related to education, health, electricity and water and asked “what have you done”.

Kejriwal said “the people of Delhi have sought answers of three questions from you for which you had no answers”.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief on Wednesday sought answer to three questions from Modi: “Why didn’t the BJP pass an ordinance and stop sealing in Delhi? In 2014, PM Narendra Modi promised full statehood for Delhi. Why did the BJP not grant full statehood? Why is Imran Khan endorsing Narendra Modi?”

Modi Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the AAP in his first rally in the national capital, accusing the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of supporting the “tukde-tukde gang” and bringing in “nakampanthi” (non-performance) model of governance.

He said there are four models — ‘naampanthi’ (dynastic politics), ‘vaampanthi’ (left politics) and dam and ‘damanpanthi’ (hooliganism) and ‘vikaspanth’ (those who believe in development).

“But Delhi is the only state where we learnt about the fifth model. Delhi has seen ‘nakampanthi’ (non-performance) which created anarchy and betrayed the people of the country,” Modi said.

