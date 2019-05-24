Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated PM Modi on a stellar victory

Toggle Menu
After the stellar victory of Narendra Modi led BJP in the lok sabha elections, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated the Prime Minister and hoped for a meaningful cooperation from the centre.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his colleagues for the BJP-led NDA’s stellar performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

In a message to Modi, Vijayan said meaningful cooperation from the Centre was expected in the best interests of the state and country, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Officer said.

The BJP-led NDA won 350 seats in the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, results for which were announced Thursday. In Kerala, while the CPI(M)-LDF managed to win only one seat, the opposition Congress-led UDF made a clean sweep garnering 19 of the 20 seats.

