2015 Sacrilege cases: In charge sheet, police says culprits planned to kill preacher Daduwal

The chargesheet filed by the Punjab Police in the case of June 2015 theft of Guru Granth Sahib Bir from Faridkot’s Gurdwara Jawahar Singh Wala does not mention then Shiromani Akali Dal government or its leaders despite a shrill political campaign over their alleged role.

It, however, mentions the rivalry between Dera Sacha Sauda followers and the Sikhs, and points to plan, hatched in 2014, to kill Sikh preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal.

The chargesheet in this high profile case was filed on January 24 amid the ongoing election campaign in Punjab.

The build-up

According to the challan filed in Faridkot court, there was no tussle between Sikhs and Dera Sacha Sauda before 2007 and the conflict started after Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, during a gathering of his followers at Slabatpura of Bathinda district in May 2007, wore an attire similar to that of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh.

The tussles between Sikh bodies and Dera Sacha Sauda created law and order problems many times in the years that followed after that. There was one such clash between Sikh religious preacher Baljit Singh Daduwal and Dera followers at Jaito town of Faridkot in 2009, reads the challan.

‘Dera wanted to kill Daduwal’

According to police probe, Dera’s national committee members Harsh Dhuri, Sandeep Bareta and Pardeep Kaler allegedly asked Mohinder Pal Bittu, member of the 45-members committee of Dera Sacha Sauda in Punjab “to do something about Daduwal” in 2014.

The chargesheet says that after this, Mohinder Pal Bittu, called a meeting of the Dera followers at his brother Surinder Pal’s house in Kotakpura in which Gopal Krishan, Pardeep Kumar, Sukhjinder Singh alias Sunny, Ranjit Singh and Shakti Singh participated. In this meeting, Mohinder Pal Bittu described a conspiracy to kill Daduwal and demanded two Dera followers to execute the plan that involved killing Daduwal in the middle of his religious congregation. Two Dera followers, Sukhjinder Singh and Randeep, were allegedly selected for the job, however, later the plan couldn’t be executed, the police has claimed.

Then came the ban on Dear head’s movie MSG-1 in Punjab in 2015 which further widened the differences between Sikh bodies and the Dera followers.

Immedite motive

In the same period, another Sikh preacher Harjinder Singh Majhi’s religious congregations were opposed by Dera followers and police had to intervene to avoid the clash at several occasions, reads the challan.

Similar situation developed at village Jawahar Singh Wala where Mahdi had to address three congregations from March 20 to March 22, 2015.

However Dera followers objected and gave complaint to police after which police made gurdwara committee and Dera followers reached a compromise that Majhi will not make any comment on Dera Sacha Sauda and its head. Majhi stuck to the compromise for first two days and nothing happened. However, he asked people in his congregation to remove religious symbols not approved by Sikh Gurus. Some Dera followers were also sitting in the congregation and they removed the locket of Dera Sacha Suada head. This incident was taken offensively by the Dera followers.

Executing the plan

Dera followers from Buraj Jawahar Singh Wala went to Dera committee member Gopal Krishan and he asked them to meet Mohinder Pal Bittu.

Bittu brought this matter in the knowledge of Hasrh Dhuri, Sandeep Bareta and Pardeep Kader. These three then allegedly told Bittu over phone to take revenge which led to the sacrilege incident, as per the police’s claim.

According to the challan, same two persons, who were allegedly selected to kill Daduwal, namely Sukhjinder Singh and Randeep, were chosen for this task after due discussion with Harsh Dhuri and Pardeep Kaler.

During third week of May 2015, Sukhjinder Singh, on Platina motor-cycle, did recee of gurdwara village Sahoke and village Burj Jawahar Singh Wala on direction of Mohinder Pal Bittu. The police has alleged that on June 1, 2015, Randeep alias Neela asked Narinder Sharma to take him to Kotkapura on his Eterno scooter.

They were joined by Sukhjinder alias Sunny at ‘namcharcha ghar’. Sukhjinder and Randeep rode the Platina motor-cycle driven by Sukhjinder and Narinder was asked to follow them on the scooter, and later told to wait at Bargari village bus stand.

The chargesheet says that Sukhjinder and Randeep went to village Burj Jawahar Singh Wala on the motorcycle. It was Randeep, the police have claimed, who went inside the gurdwara and picked up Saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from the ‘Palki’. Both later handed over the Bir to Baljit Singh and Nishan Singh who allegedly took the Saroop to village Sikhanwala and hid it.

After about three months, according to the police, they had planned to paste posters in order to throw challenge to Sikh community. It was a time when Dera followers were upset with the government for not releasing of MSG-2 in Punjab. Posters targeting the Sikh community came up outside gurdwara Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and at village Bargari on September 24, 2015. On October 12, 2015 torn out pages of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji were found scattered in Bargari. Police said that Mohinder Pal Bittu gave out three locations where torn pages of the Bir were disposed of. Police however couldn’t recover it.