Ludhiana: 2 Congress men booked, one who accused minister of ‘manhandling’ him held

A day after two factions of Congress from village Baddowal came to blows outside the office of party candidate Captain Sandeep Sandhu in Mullanpur town of Dakha constituency, Ludhiana police registered an FIR against a Congress worker, who accused Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu of ‘manhandling’ him and ‘tossing his turban’.

Advertising

On Saturday, a group led by two Congress workers — Gursewak Singh alias Gora Baddowal and Tarandeep Singh — had clashed with another group led by Zila Parishad member Kuldeep Singh and Baddowal village’s former sarpanch Amarjot Singh. Gora later alleged that Ashu manhandled him and tossed his turban. The minister in a statement denied the allegations saying that he wasn’t even present at the spot and called it a “conspiracy by Akali Dal”.

The Ludhiana (Rural) police have registered an FIR against Congress workers Gora Baddowal and Tarandeep Singh on the statement of Kuldeep Singh. The complainant has alleged that on Saturday around 3 pm, he along with Amarjot was standing outside party office when Gora reached there and started abusing both of them. He allegedly gheraoed them and snatched their mobile phones and a gold chain worth Rs 1.15 lakh.

Gora and Tarandeep have been booked under the Sections 379-B (snatching), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) in an FIR registered at Mullanpur Dakha police station. Investigating officer, ASI Hardeep Singh, said that Gora has a criminal record and two FIRs were registered against him previously — one for alleged drug peddling under the NDPS Act and another under the Arms Act. He has been arrested.

Advertising

Meanwhile, former Ludhiana Congress district president (rural) Gurdev Singh Lapran on Saturday said that both groups from the same village Baddowal were having old enmity and efforts were on since last week to reconcile them for campaigning in Dakha. “However, few days back Gora had allegedly manhandled Kuldeep Singh and also hurled caste-related abuses on him following which the latter wanted to get an FIR registered against him. The issue snowballed Sunday,” he said.

In a press statement, Zila Parishad member Kuldeep Singh said, “Gora Baddowal had hurled caste related abuses at me. On Saturday, we had gone to complain against him to the minister when he attacked us and later tried to give the matter a religious colour. He is doing all this at the behest of the Akalis.”

In the videos that went viral Saturday, Gora with his hair open, was seen protesting on National Highway outside Congress office in Mullanpur Dakha alleging that minister Ashu manhandled him. Later, a police vehicle came and took him away.

The Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday condemned Ashu for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Sikh community by attacking a Sikh youth and disrespecting Sikh religious symbols. The party has demanded that a case be registered against Ashu.

SAD candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali also raised the matter during his campaign rallies in the constituency Sunday. Ayali said: “This is just too sad that arrogant Congress ministers like Ashu are now feeling no shame in dishonouring the turban, kesh and kirpan of a Sikh youth in Punjab. We will help that youth even though he was a loyal and old Congress worker. But above party lines, he is a Sikh first. We are standing by him and his family.”

Some Sikh organisations, including Satkar Committee, Nirpakh Sewa Society among others, submitted a memorandum to election observer-cum-SDM Amarinder Singh Malhi demanding a probe against minister Ashu for hurting Sikh religious sentiments. They also demanded that he should be sacked as minister.