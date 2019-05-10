2 Chandigarh cops on election duty booked for rape, inspector censured

UT POLICE Inspector Sher Singh on Thursday was slapped a censure notice in connection with a rape case registered against two Chandigarh Police constables, who were on election duty in Uttar Pradesh, under his command in April 2019.

The censure notice was issued by SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale. Inspector Sher Singh is attached with the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) of Chandigarh Police. IRB constable Naveen and Shardhanand along with 60 other police personnel were sent to Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, on election duty in April this year.

On April 17, the two constables, who were under the direct command of Inspector Sher Singh, disappeared from their duty place, reached Sonipat in Haryana, and constable Shardhanand committed the rape with a woman. The next day, the two resumed their duties at Bulandshahr.

Sources said constable Naveen had called one of his woman friends from Chandigarh to Sonipat. Naveen’s woman friend reached Sonipat, accompanied by her another friend and all of them had stayed in a hotel at Sonipat.

Constable Shardhanand committed rape with the friend of Naveen’s woman friend in the hotel. The crime came to light when the victim returned to Chandigarh and lodged a complaint at the Industrial Area police station, Chandigarh. Police registered a zero FIR, arrested constable Shardhanand, and handed over the investigation to the Sonipat police.

The victim has cleared the physical and written test of UT Police constable recruitment. A senior police officer said, “DGP Sanjay Beniwal took note of the incident. SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale was asked to verify the contents. She issued a show-cause notice to Inspector Sher Singh, who was incharge of IRB battalion stationed at Bulandshahr.

Inspector Sher Singh submitted his reply on the show-cause notice claiming verbal instructions were issued to all IRB personnel not to leave their duty place. SSP Jagdale found the reply was unsatisfactory and not acceptable. A censure notice was issued to Sher Singh warning him to be more careful in the future.”

A censure notice is a punishment. It counts in the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) and the officer can be deprived of monetary and promotion- related benefits. However, the officer has an opportunity to challenge the censure before senior officers than the SSP.