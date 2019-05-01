Sukhbir, Harsimrat top richie-rich list in Punjab, 18 with assets over Rs 10 crore in fray

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, are the richest among candidates of main political parties in Punjab, including SAD, BJP, Congress, AAP, that are contesting 13 Lok Sabha seats across the state. Both Sukhbir and Harsimrat have declared assets of Rs 217 crore in their respective election affidavits. Out of this, Rs 115 crore is the assets of Sukhbir and Harsimrat combined and Rs 102 crore are family assets under ‘Sukhbir HUF (Hindu Undivided Family)’. Sukhbir is contesting from Ferozepur, while Harsimrat is a candidate from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat.

Apart from this, the state has 18 candidates with assets above Rs 10 crore. All SAD, BJP and Congress candidates in the fray have assets above Rs one crore, while five out of eight AAP candidates have assets below Rs one crore. During 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Harsimrat had declared assets worth Rs 108 crore, while, in 2017 Assembly polls, Sukhbir had declared assets worth Rs 102 crore. Sources said that the huge difference in the declarations was due to the Badals not declaring HUF assets on previous occasions. The affidavits show that Badals don’t own a car, but have two tractors, while Harsimrat possesses jewelry worth Rs 7 crore. They have liabilities of Rs 95 crore, out of which Rs 43.67 crore are Sukhbir’s liabilities, while Rs 51.81 crore of the HUF.

After Badals, the name of the list of rich candidates is BSP’s Vikram Sodhi, who filed his nomination papers from Anandpur Sahib. Sodhi is a businessman who has total assets to the tune of Rs 140.83 crore, with his immovable assets being worth Rs 138 crore. He has his business ventures in Europe and India. In Punjab, he has agriculture land and commercial and residential properties in UP, including a polo ground. Sodhi himself is a polo player. The BSP has claimed that Anandpur Sahib is their strongest bet in Punjab.

After Sodhi comes to Congress’s Sangrur candidate Kewal Dhillon, who is also an industrialist. His total assets are Rs 131 crore, while in 2017 he had declared assets worth Rs 89 crore. Dhillon has liabilities worth Rs 10 crore.

BJP’s star candidate from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, has declared Rs 87.19 core in assets with liabilities worth Rs 53.46 crore.

Punjabi Ekta Party’s Sukhpal Singh Khaira is at number five with assets worth Rs 66.58 crore and liabilities worth Rs 1.3 crore. His assets in 2017 were Rs 66 crore.

Preneet Kaur, Patiala candidate, and Punjab CM’s wife is at number six whose assets along with spouse and HUF are worth Rs 65 crore. Her assets in 2014, however, were Rs 86 crore. Unlike Harsimrat, Perneet possesses gold and silver jewelry worth Rs 35 lakh only, while jewelry along with spouse and HUF is worth Rs 1.07 crore.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee’s president and Congress candidate from Gurdaspur, Sunil Jakhar, has assets worth Rs 25.15 crore. In 2017 Lok Sabha bypolls, he had declared his assets of around Rs 24 crore.

Also in the list of top 10 rich candidates in the state is Hardeep Singh Puri (assets — Rs 23 crore), BJP candidate from Amritsar, and SAD’s Surjit Singh Rakhra (assets — Rs 18.43 crore), who is contesting from Patiala. Among the AAP candidates, Peter Masih from Gurdaspur has net assets worth Rs 27.68 lakh, while Manjinder Singh from Khadoor Sahib has assets worth Rs 45.62 lakh. Ludhiana’s Tejpal Singh has assets worth Rs 19 lakh only, while Bandeep Singh Dullo from Fatehgarh Sahib has declared assets worth Rs 50.69 lakh. Kuldeep Singh, the AAP candidate from Amritsar has assets worth Rs 18.28 lakh.