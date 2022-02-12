16 villages, 15 km on foot: A day in a campaign at 1,800 m above sea level

Virtual campaigning is futile in Uttarakhand’s Ranikhet, the picturesque hill town nestled in the Himalayas. Situated some 1,800 metres over sea level, internet connectivity here is low and often reliant on clear weather conditions.

The BJP’s candidate from the constituency, Pramod Nainwal (50), realised this the hard way. With physical rallies and roadshows banned due to the pandemic, he relies on village-to-village campaigning.

“In places like Ranikhet, virtual campaign is not an option. We twice attempted to organise virtual events but it just does not work here. There is no internet. Twice we planned a virtual rally of the Prime Minister but rains and snowfall ruined our plans,” he says.

And so, the BJP leader’s day begins at 4am. After a breakfast of sabzi-roti and coffee, he leaves his house – all wrapped up in a saffron kurta, a green sweater, a traditional Uttarakhandi cap and a pair of Adidas shoes. By night, he wants to cover 16 villages to complete his target of 178 villages that fall under the Ranikhet Vidhan Sabha.

Uttarakhand votes on February 14 to elect its next state assembly.

“I physically have to travel every single village and touch every single house. In case there are a couple of villages very close to each other, we organise a small jan sabha and invite them all at one place,” says Nainwal after addressing a small gathering at the Matela Manihar village, his first stop for the day.

The cold weather and the terrain don’t make it an easy journey. “In a day we all cover around 90-100km, and around 15-20km of that is on foot… A few days ago, there was also heavy snowfall and all the roads were covered with ice. Campaigning at such a time is a herculean task,” says Aman Joshi, Nainwal’s brother-in-law who travels with him. Through the day, Nainwal – a PhD in law — is followed by his aides and supporters. Speakers mounted on the SUV he is travelling in blares a campaign song for the BJP: “Jo Ram ko laaye hain, hum unko layenge, duniya me phir se hum bhagwa lehrayenge.”

Still, Nainwal has an even tougher electoral battle. He is contesting against sitting MLA Karan Mahara, the two-time Congress legislator who has been chosen by the Opposition party once again.

The BJP leader, who fought and lost the 2017 assembly election from the seat as an Independent, is banking on anti-incumbency against Mahara – the same factor that the BJP is likely to wrestle with in the state.

Aware of the risk, Nainwal goes on with his day.

Early morning gatherings are sparse, with just 20-25 people in attendance, but Naniwal’s convoy picks up the pace. By the afternoon, nearly 100 people are gathered to hear him in Jaina village. He delivers a small speech in Kumaoni language and asks his audience to remember that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the one who provided free Covid-19 vaccines apart from the Rs 6,000 given to farmers annually under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. The only way they can thank the Prime Minister is by pressing the “lotus”, he says.

Regular stops in villages is also an opportunity to recruit members for the BJP or at least ask them to take a symbolic oath to support the party, but not everyone is convinced.

“Nainwal is my distant relative and that is why he asked me to symbolically join the party. The joining here means wearing a garland and a BJP scarf. I am not going to say no to him, but that changes nothing. My vote is in my heart,” says 72-year-old Deewan Singh Mehra, a kirana shop owner in Saula village.

“There is my vote,” Mehra says, pointing at a Congress campaign vehicle passing by. He adds that Mahara has done a lot for the village while the BJP-led state government has done little to alleviate the unemployment issue for residents.

As the night sets in and the winding roads empty out, Nainwal, visibly tired, is around 60 km from his residence with two more villages to go.

“This is something which will keep going on till late night. I get to go to bed around 1am and again have to get up at 4 am,” he says, moving along.