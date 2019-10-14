15 kms away Fadnavis’ rally, farm worker hangs self in Buldhana

Fifteen kilometres from where Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed an election rally on Sunday in Buldhana, Rajesh Talware (38), a landless farm worker, allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree. While farmers’ outfits claimed the suicide was a result of agrarian distress, the district administration and local police denied the claims.

Nirupama Dange, Buldhana district collector, said Talware did not own any land. “The apparent cause of suicide does not seem to be linked to agriculture. He was in bad terms with his father and wife and had frequent disagreements with them,” she said.

Head constable Prabhakar Bagade from Shegaon rural police station, who is investigating the case, said, “He worked as a farm worker and his father cultivates crops on an encroached piece of land. We did not find any outstanding debt,” he said. Talware is survived by his wife and three children — two sons, aged 13 and 12, and a 10-year-old daughter. The proximity of the suicide spot to the place where the CM addressed a public rally created some ripples in both the BJP and the Opposition.

Also, when Talware was found hanging, he was wearing a T-shirt distributed by the BJP among supporters. ENS