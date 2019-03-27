111 TN farmers to contest against Modi: BJP leaders promise to add their demands in manifesto

After 111 Tamil Nadu farmers announced that they will contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, senior BJP leaders requested them to cancel their plan, promising that their demands will be added in BJP’s poll manifesto.

Talking to The Indian Express, farmers’ leader P Ayyakannu said Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan from Kanyakumari constituency were among the senior leaders who approached them.

The farmers’ plan is to submit nominations and campaign against Modi in the attire of Aghoris sadhus. Follow more election news here.

“Still, our plan is the same. We will go there as Aghoris, hundreds of local aghoris will join us. We will campaign for the justice of farmers naked,” Ayyakannu said, adding that they are still waiting for a final word from BJP leadership.

Ayyakannu said if their demands including waiver of all farmer loans, profitable price for their agricultural products and a Rs 5,000 pension for farmers per month are accepted and added in the BJP manifesto, they will rethink about their protest in Varanasi. “Radhakrishnan and many other BJP leaders are holding talks with us. We are not against Modi or any politician, we have nothing personal against anyone. Our demands are for farmers, our problem is with the government policies. We are now told that BJP president Amit Shah will meet us in Delhi and add all our demands in their election manifesto. If that happens, we will agree to withdraw the plan of 111 candidatures in Varanasi,” he said.